2027: PDP criticises Sanwo-Olu’s policies, seeks new direction for Lagos

Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has criticised the policies of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, saying the state needs a new direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Elder Kayode Ogunbiyi, Lagos State PDP Acting Chairman, made the position known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Ogunbiyi accused the state government of insensitivity, high-handedness and failure of leadership, alleging that its policies had continued to undermine the welfare and interests of residents.

He said that residents had expected Sanwo-Olu to provide a leadership that would protect and build on the achievements of his predecessors.

According to him, the governor’s administration has, instead, disappointed residents through policies and actions that show disrespect for the people.

“This is not governance; it is a betrayal of trust,” Ogunbiyi said.

He identified charges on solar installations in government estates as “one of the anti-people policies”.

The PDP chieftain said the policy contradicted the federal government’s green energy initiative.

Ogunbiyi also criticised the introduction of new levies on borehole drilling, saying the measure would further burden residents amid the failure of public water infrastructure.

He further expressed concern over an additional N200,000 deposit allegedly demanded of emergency patients at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), in addition to the existing N230,000.

He described the requirement as callous and unacceptable, particularly in a government-funded hospital.

“Taken together, these actions reveal an administration and APC structure in Lagos that have run out of ideas, are dominated by favouritism and nepotism, and have produced little that aligns with the President’s vision, even though the President hails from the same party and the same state,” Ogunbiyi said.

He argued that the policies undermined President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and could threaten his re-election prospects in Lagos in 2027.

Ogunbiyi said Lagos, being the president’s home state, was expected to deliver strong electoral support for him.

He maintained that residents deserved competent, culturally grounded leadership focused on development rather than policies that alienated citizens.

Ogunbiyi described the PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, as possessing the experience, vision and political maturity required to restore direction to the state.

“Engr. Adedeji Doherty embodies the experience, acumen and political maturity required to restore direction and drive the Renewed Hope Agenda in Lagos.

“The Peoples Democratic Party remains the only platform with the structure and capacity to deliver that change in the State of Excellence,” he said.

Ogunbiyi said the need for a new direction in Lagos was no longer debatable.

He called on residents to reject what he described as the current failed approach and vote for the PDP and Doherty in the 2027 elections.

(NAN)