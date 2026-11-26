By Adeola Badru

The campaign council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Adegboyega Adegoke, has vowed to challenge the Federal High Court judgment concerning his candidature, insisting that the ruling will not end his ambition to contest the 2027 governorship election.

The campaign council said its legal team would approach the Court of Appeal for further judicial consideration of the matter, urging supporters and party members to remain calm and united while the legal process continues.

The Director-General of the Adegboyega Adegoke Campaign Council, Adetayo Kesa, gave the assurance following the judgment delivered by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

Kesa said the campaign remained confident in the judicial process, adding that the judgment should not be interpreted as the end of Adegoke’s political ambition or the movement’s commitment to addressing the challenges confronting Oyo State.

In a statement addressed to supporters, party faithful, well-wishers and residents of the state, the campaign director-general acknowledged the disappointment and anxiety that might have followed the court’s decision.

He, however, urged them not to lose confidence in the legal process or allow the development to distract them from the campaign’s broader objectives.

“First, I urge everyone to remain calm, peaceful and hopeful. We understand the disappointment and anxiety that may have followed this development, particularly among those who have invested their faith, time and resources in the vision of a better Oyo State under the leadership of Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA),” he said.

Kesa said the campaign council respected the judiciary and recognised its constitutional responsibility to interpret the law and dispense justice.

He noted that the Constitution and relevant laws provided avenues for challenging judicial decisions where legitimate grounds existed, adding that the campaign would pursue such options through appropriate legal channels.

“We are therefore confident that the appropriate legal steps will be taken to ensure that the issues arising from this judgment receive further judicial consideration.

“We remain hopeful that the appellate process will provide the opportunity for a thorough and dispassionate examination of the matter, in the interest of justice and the rule of law,” he said.

The campaign council also dismissed suggestions that the judgment had weakened its resolve, insisting that its commitment to the people of Oyo State remained unchanged.

Kesa said Adegoke’s aspiration was anchored on a broader vision of governance that prioritised accountability, practical solutions and improved access to opportunities, rather than being defined solely by the current legal challenge.

“Our aspiration is much bigger than the present challenge. It is about building an Oyo State where governance delivers practical solutions, where public resources serve the people, where opportunities are accessible, and where leadership is measured by results rather than rhetoric,” he said.

He called on supporters across the state’s 33 local government areas to remain disciplined and avoid actions capable of escalating tensions, stressing that the campaign would not resort to confrontation but would pursue the judicial process.

According to him, the immediate priority was to maintain unity, exercise patience and remain focused on the campaign’s objectives while the legal team pursued the appeal.

Kesa further urged supporters not to lose faith in the movement, describing the development as a challenge that should not overshadow its broader mission.

“To our supporters across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, I say do not lose heart. Do not abandon hope. Do not allow this temporary challenge to distract you from the greater mission before us,” he said.

Reaffirming the campaign’s determination to seek redress, Kesa said its confidence rested on the law and the unity of its supporters.

“The wheels of justice may sometimes turn slowly, but our faith in the rule of law must remain firm. We believe that justice deserves to be pursued diligently, and we shall continue to do so through every lawful means available.

“Our confidence is not in noise, but in the law. Our strength is not in confrontation, but in unity. Our hope is not in speculation, but in the pursuit of justice,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the appellate process would provide an opportunity for further examination of the issues surrounding Adegoke’s candidature, while calling for peace and justice in the state.

“The journey continues. The vision remains alive. And our commitment to a better Oyo State is unwavering. May God guide the judiciary in the discharge of its sacred responsibility and grant Oyo State the peace, justice and leadership it deserves,” Kesa said.