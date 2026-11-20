…Says administration needs no fresh campaign promises

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

Jigawa State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election, Malam Umar Namadi, has said his administration’s achievements in the last three years would serve as its campaign message, insisting that it does not need to make fresh promises to secure re-election.

Namadi stated this on Wednesday while addressing a large crowd of APC supporters during the flag-off of the party’s campaign in the South-West Senatorial District at Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said his administration had recorded achievements in agriculture, healthcare, education, electricity, job creation and other critical sectors, adding that its performance should be the basis for seeking another mandate.

“We are here not to make promises. What we have done in the last three years is enough for you to put your trust in us,” he said.

“Some other candidates will come to you making promises about what they will do, but for us, it is about what we have achieved in the last three years.”

He reiterated his commitment to improving infrastructure, connecting communities and making life easier for residents, assuring that his administration would sustain its development agenda if re-elected.

Namadi expressed satisfaction with the turnout of party members and supporters, describing it as a demonstration of confidence in the APC and its leadership.

He also highlighted development projects executed by the Jigawa State and Federal Governments across the senatorial district, assuring party members that the APC would reach every town and village to mobilise support for its candidates.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising agriculture, education, healthcare, skills development, entrepreneurship and social welfare.

“We will continue to give priority to agriculture, education, healthcare, skills development, entrepreneurship and social welfare because these are critical areas for building a better future for our people,” he said.

On agricultural development, Namadi said his administration would sustain its partnership with the Federal Government to boost food production, strengthen food security and promote economic prosperity.

“Our partnership with the Federal Government in agriculture will continue to support food production, strengthen food security and promote economic prosperity in Jigawa State and across the country.

“We are determined to ensure that the benefits of these efforts reach our farmers, households and communities,” he added.

Namadi urged residents of the South-West Senatorial District to turn out in large numbers on January 16 and February 6, 2027, to vote for APC candidates, from President Bola Tinubu to candidates contesting seats in the State House of Assembly.

He also called for unity among party supporters, urging them to sustain what he described as the progress recorded under APC-led governments.