When Abia State adopted the moniker “God’s Own State” at its creation on August 27, 1991, there was no Dr. Alex Otti on the horizon. Then, he was a staff member of the Nigerian Intercontinental Merchant Bank Ltd – just starting to prove his mettle in the banking industry. But 35 years after, the essence of the moniker has been made manifest in him, literally and metaphorically. His sterling stewardship as Abia helmsman is proof that Abia is, indeed, in the hands of God.

When he was sworn in as the fifth democratically elected governor on May 29, 2023, he lamented the grim circumstances of Abia State: criminally ravaged treasury with an estimated N50 billion in unpaid salaries, gratuities, and pensions; N200 billion worth of local and foreign debt overhang; poorly motivated workforce, extreme youth unemployment, collapsed public infrastructure and a large army of citizens, especially teachers, health workers, including medical doctors and nurses, lecturers in tertiary institutions, local government workers and senior citizens, “willfully and unconscionably” abandoned by successive administrations to live in “wretched sub-human conditions.”

Simply put, Abia was in a state of anomie, with the people losing every sense of purpose. That would have unnerved any lesser mortal. But not Otti, a man of immense pluck and mental toughness. Even as he was lamenting the parlous state, he made a vow: “My task is to dry your tears and help you to rediscover who you are and lead you back to the pathway of sustainable growth, development, and prosperity.”

Forty-two months thence, the jury is already in: Otti has halted the drift and pulled Abia back from the brink of disaster. Had he stopped at just attenuating the 24-year hemorrhage, it would still have been counted as an immense achievement for him. But for a leader who believes that half measures ultimately avail the people little or nothing, he went the whole hog in reimagining and remaking Abia, transforming it from a state some people were beginning to characterize as “devil’s playground” into a quintessential God’s own vineyard. Abians are counting their blessings.

Explaining the secret of his success at the 2026 TheNiche lecture, he said: “I am often asked what we have done differently in Abia and my response is often simple: changing the behaviour of the political leadership… In Abia, we have not only restored the faith of our people in government; we have effectively demonstrated that agencies of government can be alive to their responsibilities — that political office holders are actually servants of the people, not their masters.”

That is the essence of democracy. But beyond the evident tangible dividends of democracy, Otti has also delivered intangible dividends – those non-material, governance and rights-based benefits that shape how people live, speak, and interact with their government – to Abians.

And Nigerians are paying attention. Otti is on the ballot for the February 2026 governorship election, seeking a second term. But rather than an entitlement, he sees the project as a reward for a job well done in his first term. But even at that, he is leaving the electorate to make the ultimate call of making his victory a cakewalk. And because of his stellar performance, he has made that choice a lot easier for the people.

In a country where governors have been frightened into a fit of panic, where hypocrisy, unbridled sycophancy and shameless toadying have become political survival strategies, Otti has dared to be different, not beholden to any powers – local or national – and speaking with so much candour, having chalked up significant achievements that have exposed the grim spectacle of the 24 years the locusts ate in Abia.

In seeking reelection, there is absolutely no noise, no drama and no distractions. He is focused on the only thing that matters in a democracy – good governance. And Abians, awed by his single-mindedness, are feeling blessed. He does not need to mount the soapbox to cajole the people for their votes. That is tantamount to preaching to the converted. His good works suffice. And what a swell job that is.

The most intangible democracy dividend that Otti has delivered to Abians is civility – the social and political harmony that prevails in the state because of his deliberate cultivation of pristine democratic values – free speech, mutual respect, and the rule of law – that have allowed citizens with diverse socio-political tendencies to coexist peacefully. Today, Abia remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

It is, therefore, not surprising that at a time when most political actors see sundry acts of brigandage as the only pathway to political survival, Otti is warning Labour Party supporters and loyalists against disrupting or obstructing the political activities of opposition parties.

At a time when those that claim to be master political strategists are on overdrive in ensuring that the opposition does not have venues for their political meetings, Otti, during the official launch of his re-election campaign on November 1, decided to take the path less traveled when he announced a policy allowing opposition parties to utilise public facilities and stadiums for their campaigns, provided they follow proper procedures, obtain the necessary approvals, and pay the required fees.

He also explicitly instructed security agencies to arrest and deal decisively with anyone, including his party members, who attempts to attack opposition groups.

“I have since given a public directive, and I am repeating it here, that opposition parties should not be restricted from the use of public facilities, including the stadium, once they apply and obtain the necessary approvals. You do not have my mandate to attack people or to stop people from campaigning. Security agencies have been mandated to arrest and deal decisively with anyone who attempts to obstruct any political group from holding its legitimate activities, even if they are Labour Party members,” he said. That is what it means to stand on high political moral ground.

It was an ebullient and sure-footed Otti that reminded his audience that Abia State under his watch had gone past the era of campaigning on mundane issues such as the payment of salaries and pensions, construction of roads or urban sanitation. “The hygiene issues have been dealt with. If you are unable to raise your campaign pitch to the development realities of our state, you will definitely struggle to convince any informed voter,” he said.

And he was spot on, which explains why the Abuja politicians of Abia extraction who were shouting themselves hoarse only yesterday are today tiptoeing around the issue knowing full well that there is no vacancy in Abia State Government House. In fact, they would count themselves lucky if they won the seats they are presently occupying because the Otti factor is enough to induce a political shellacking.

Alex Otti does not need the endorsement of Abuja gods or the so-called federal might to win a second term. He does not need to hire political thugs to break bones and disrupt the campaigns of the opposition. He does not need to promise councilors N10 million each to deliver their wards for him.

Abia’s peerless ranking in the Citizen Satisfaction Index, State Performance Index and Fiscal Performance Ranking by sundry governance-tracking institutions both locally and globally has done the job for him.

And since it would be unthinkable, as Otti noted, that Abians would allow anyone to return them to the axiomatic Egypt – the old era of irresponsibility and misery – Otti’s second term is promising to be a cakewalk.

It takes a man who is sure of himself and the work he has done to tell the people that his second coming is their project.

“This is your project, and as you return to the communities, knock on every door and remind our people that we still have a job to complete. Invite them to join the campaign so that together we can conclude the journey that began 12 years ago in faith and optimism,” he said.

This is democracy at its best.