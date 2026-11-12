2027: Otti flags off LP campaign in Imo, urges vote protection

By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor and National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Alex Otti, has expressed confidence that the party will record significant victories in the 2027 elections in Imo State, urging its candidates to intensify grassroots mobilisation and protect their votes.

Otti, who travelled to Owerri to flag off the party’s campaign in the state, challenged candidates and supporters to approach the electoral contest with courage, determination and vigilance, stressing that winning elections required more than merely casting ballots.

The governor spoke at All Saints Cathedral Church Field, Egbu, Owerri, during the campaign flag-off attended by the party’s national leadership, candidates and supporters.

Addressing the gathering, Otti urged the candidates to approach the elections with the conviction that victory was achievable, warning that failure to protect their votes could undermine their efforts.

“Go out there and win because victory is certain.

“You have only one vote. Only one. So, it is not enough to cast it; you need to protect it,” he said.

He congratulated the candidates on securing the party’s tickets and urged them to close ranks, strengthen grassroots mobilisation and work collectively towards electoral success.

Otti, however, clarified that the Imo governorship seat was not part of the contest, disclosing that the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma, was his close friend.

He cautioned against political comparisons and the indiscriminate chanting of “Best Governor”, noting that every state had its peculiar challenges and required a distinct approach to governance.

According to him, his administration in Abia was focused on addressing the challenges inherited on assumption of office rather than competing with other governors.

The LP National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, represented by the Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Salisu Nuhu Muhammed, formally presented the party’s flags to its candidates for Imo East Senatorial District and other National and State Assembly constituencies.

Usman charged the candidates to carry the party’s flags with pride and work towards victory, expressing confidence that the LP would make significant electoral gains in Imo State.

She also urged voters in Imo East to support the party, describing Otti’s performance in Abia as evidence of the LP’s capacity to deliver good governance.

The party’s National Secretary, Hon. Acho Obioma; National Organising Secretary, Mrs Oluchi Opara; National Woman Leader, Mrs Hilda Dokubo; and National Youth Leader, Hon. Collins Okpara, also rallied support for the candidates.

They commended Otti’s leadership and urged voters in Imo East and other constituencies to give the party an opportunity, expressing optimism that it could replicate developments in Abia if entrusted with power.

The LP senatorial candidate for Imo East, Sir Basil Maduka, thanked Otti for attending the rally, describing his presence as a demonstration of solidarity with the candidates.

Maduka appealed to his constituents to support his ambition with their votes, assuring them of purposeful representation if elected.

Earlier, the Imo State LP Chairman, Hon. Dr Nelson Ezerioha, welcomed the party’s national leadership, members and supporters from across the state.

He introduced the party’s senatorial and House of Representatives candidates and urged members to intensify mobilisation and rally behind them ahead of the elections.

The presentation of party flags to the candidates was the high point of the rally, marking the party’s formal endorsement of its candidates for the forthcoming electoral contest.