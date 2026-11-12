2027: Opposition parties lack experience to govern Nigeria, says Ambode

Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has criticised opposition parties seeking to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, saying they lack the political experience and leadership depth required to govern Nigeria.

Ambode specifically mentioned the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and other opposition platforms, arguing that the APC had greater political experience and ideological consistency.

He spoke at the APC East Senatorial District rally held at Epe Recreational Ground, Epe, Lagos State, where he canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu, the party’s Lagos governorship candidate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ambode said the APC had remained consistent in its political identity, unlike some politicians who, according to him, frequently moved from one political party to another.

“APC is our party. We are a collective of the progressives. We have been consistent and delivering for the party. Over the years, we have remained with the progressives and we do not move from one party to another like other people,” he said.

Describing the APC as a party connecting the country’s past, present and future, the former governor argued that its political experience placed it in a different position from opposition parties seeking to take over the reins of government.

He also credited Tinubu’s political vision and record as Lagos governor with contributing to the state’s economic and infrastructural development, particularly its emergence as a major investment destination.

Ambode said the foundations laid during Tinubu’s tenure as governor helped create an environment for financial institutions and corporate organisations to establish and expand their operations in Lagos.

“Whether you like him or not, he is a visionary leader. If not for Tinubu, who laid the foundation for the Lagos of today, all the financial firms that have their headquarters in Lagos would have been struggling to survive. But today, his vision has assisted the country to remain an investor destination,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents and Nigerians across different social and economic backgrounds to support the APC in the forthcoming elections.

Ambode also appealed to members of the Igbo community living in Lagos and other parts of the country to consider national unity and their economic interests when making political choices.

“To my Igbo brothers, wherever you live and get your prosperity, that is where you should call home. We are together,” he added.