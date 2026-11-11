2027: Opposition parties face tough battle in North — APC chieftain

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has said opposition parties will face a tough battle in Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing the large turnout of supporters during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Jigawa State.

Kwankwaso stated this in Dutse while reacting to the massive reception accorded the President during the APC presidential campaign rally in the state.

He described the crowd that received Tinubu from the airport to the Dutse Township Stadium, venue of the rally, as an indication of the President’s political support in the North-West.

“The mammoth crowd that trooped out today to receive Mr President was impressive. From the airport to the Dutse Township Stadium, the atmosphere was electrifying, with enthusiastic supporters chanting ‘4+4’ in support of President Tinubu’s second-term bid,” he said.

The APC chieftain said the mobilisation in Jigawa had reinforced his confidence in the party’s political strength across the North-West, expressing the view that opposition parties would struggle to make significant inroads into the region.

He described the rally as a demonstration of the support Tinubu enjoys among APC members and supporters in the state, expressing optimism about the party’s prospects in the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso also commended Governor Umar Namadi for projects executed by his administration, saying they reflected the government’s efforts to improve the living conditions of residents.

He further praised the people of Jigawa and APC supporters for their turnout, warm reception and peaceful conduct throughout the President’s visit.

“The Jigawa rally has further confirmed that the North-West region is a safe haven for Mr President, and it is going to be a walkover during the general elections,” he declared.