2027: Opposition criticism won’t weaken Tinubu’s Northern support — Illiyasu Kwankwaso

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

An influential member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has dismissed opposition criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insisting that it would not weaken the President’s support base in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso said supporters of Tinubu in the North remained committed to his re-election bid despite sustained criticism from opposition politicians.

He stated this on Tuesday while hosting journalists in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, where he described Tinubu as the right candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

“There is no panic and no going back in our support for Tinubu. The criticisms coming from the opposition will not stop us from voting for him in the North,” he said.

The APC chieftain described the opposition’s criticism as part of political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing that political rhetoric alone would not diminish what he characterised as the President’s growing support across the region.

According to him, northern voters are increasingly concerned about issues directly affecting their lives, including economic recovery, security, infrastructure development, employment and national stability.

He maintained that the administration’s policies, programmes and achievements since assuming office had strengthened confidence among its supporters, although he did not provide specific indicators to substantiate the claim.

Kwankwaso said supporters of the President would intensify grassroots mobilisation across northern communities to communicate the administration’s policies and highlight what they consider its achievements.

He urged APC members not to be distracted by opposition narratives but to concentrate on strengthening party structures and maintaining regular engagement with voters ahead of the elections.

The APC stalwart expressed confidence that the political coalition backing Tinubu would remain united and focused, adding that supporters were prepared to defend the administration’s record and seek a fresh mandate based on its performance.

He called on Tinubu’s supporters across northern Nigeria to remain committed, describing the 2027 elections as an opportunity to sustain ongoing government policies and programmes and give the President more time to consolidate his administration’s development agenda.