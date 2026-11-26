…Mobilises 10,000 grassroots trainers for Tinubu, Hamzat

…Opposition has manifesto of grievances, we have blueprint — Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has predicted that emerging opposition coalitions will suffer the same fate as previous alliances in Nigeria’s political history.

Fashola made the assertion on Thursday while speaking at the campaign kick-off rally of the Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) Support Group, held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The event also featured the launch of a grassroots mobilisation initiative aimed at building a 10,000-member volunteer base to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the election of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, as the next governor of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Drawing a comparison between the APC’s 2013 merger and ongoing talks among opposition parties, Fashola said previous political alliances in 1964, 1983 and 1999 had failed to produce a president.

He dismissed criticisms that the political blocs that formed the APC were strange bedfellows, arguing that while the ruling party had consolidated its position, opposition parties had continued to fragment.

“This APC was and remains the only merger that has happened in the history of Nigeria’s political parliament. All of the alliances you have seen on the horizon now will fail too, with your votes,” he said.

The former governor also cautioned voters against politicians who abandon their parties when faced with internal disagreements, saying such individuals could not be trusted to remain committed during difficult times.

He particularly criticised opposition figures who supported the removal of fuel subsidy during the 2023 campaigns but had since distanced themselves from the policy.

“Those who see conflict in their party and run away, don’t trust them. They will leave you when things are tough.

“They don’t stand for anything; they will fall for everything,” he warned.

Explaining the purpose of the mobilisation exercise, Fashola said the rally was designed as an interaction with grassroots trainers rather than a conventional political gathering.

He said the initiative was expected to recruit and train 10,000 volunteers who would engage voters through door-to-door campaigns across the state until election day.

“The intention is to achieve a volunteer party base of 10,000 people, working from now all through to election day, knocking doors, carrying the message of our party, explaining what our party has done, explaining what the candidates have done, explaining what the government has done,” he said.

Addressing young and first-time voters, whom he said constituted a significant proportion of Lagos’ registered electorate, Fashola urged them to exercise their voting rights peacefully.

He cautioned voters against confusing campaign insignias with the official party symbol on election day, urging them to identify the APC by its broom emblem rather than individual candidates’ campaign symbols.

“For the first time in a long time, in your own interest, for your own representation in government, this is the time to use that ballot.

“That power, it does not require guns. It does not require machetes or sticks. It requires you only to come out,” he said.

Highlighting the APC’s record in infrastructure development, Fashola cited the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Lagos-Ibadan Railway as examples of projects reflecting the party’s commitment to long-term economic development.

He also urged voters to support APC candidates in legislative elections to strengthen ongoing constitutional reforms, particularly efforts to establish state police to address insecurity.

On the economic challenges facing Nigerians, Fashola acknowledged the hardship but linked global inflationary pressures to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East.

He said the Tinubu administration was implementing measures to cushion the impact of the economic difficulties, including wage increases and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which provides tuition support and monthly stipends to students in tertiary institutions.

Hamzat rallies Lagos APC supporters

In his address, the Lagos State Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate, Hamzat, defended the performance of the ruling party, contrasting its development agenda with what he described as the opposition’s manifesto of grievances.

He urged party supporters to take what he called a bold, fact-based message to voters ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that the polls would be consequential for Lagos and Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms.

Hamzat accused opposition politicians of spreading misinformation and reversing positions on policies they previously supported, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Our opposition, like I said before, they have a manifesto of grievances. What we have is a blueprint: how do we continue to move Nigeria and Lagos forward? We are not about complaining. History is okay, [but] today is what we are dealing with,” he said.

He questioned the credibility of opposition candidates promising to restore the fuel subsidy, arguing that presidential candidates had supported its removal during the 2023 election campaigns.

“Three years ago, during the campaign, all the presidential candidates said, ‘We will remove subsidy.’ And somebody is now coming today and saying, ‘I will bring it back.’ Are you okay? What is the problem? Why are you flip-flopping?” he asked.

Outlining the achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration and the Tinubu-led Federal Government, Hamzat said Lagos had domesticated the Electricity Act signed by the President, allowing the state to participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

He disclosed that 17 companies had registered to provide electricity in the state, while the government was procuring meters to address the metering gap affecting the remaining 17 per cent of residents.

“We know that the prosperity of Lagos doesn’t depend on generators,” he said.

On job creation, Hamzat said the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) had supported businesses that generated 380,000 jobs.

He added that the state government had disbursed more than N4 billion in grants to small businesses in the past year, particularly those owned by women.

On infrastructure, he cited the completion of a six-kilometre road in Ibeju-Lekki alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also commended Tinubu for reviving the Lagos-Sokoto highway project, which he said was first flagged off in 1980 under former President Shehu Shagari.

Hamzat further said ongoing concrete road projects would reduce travel time from Victoria Island in Lagos to Ondo State to about two and a half hours by mid-2027.

Calls for increased voter turnout

Expressing concern over low voter turnout in previous elections, Hamzat urged Lagos residents to translate the state’s high voter registration figures into actual votes.

He said Lagos had registered 7,388,668 voters but recorded only about 1.2 million votes in previous elections.

“Lagos has registered 7,388,668 people. How is it that we are only voting 1.2 million? We need to go out and vote for our President so that he can continue this progress. We cannot reverse back,” he said.

Using the analogy of weaning a child off a feeding bottle, Hamzat defended the removal of the fuel subsidy, describing it as a difficult but necessary decision to end the drain on national resources.

He warned against returning power to politicians he accused of benefiting from the previous subsidy regime.

The deputy governor urged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation and confidently address questions from voters during their door-to-door campaigns.

He specifically asked campaigners to explain the state government’s electricity reforms and the activities of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

He reiterated that the domestication of the Electricity Act had provided the legal framework for Lagos to participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, adding that the registration of 17 electricity companies was part of efforts to improve power supply across the state.