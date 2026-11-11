2027: Only Yari, Alake, Idris can speak for Tinubu campaign, APC-PCC declares

Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC has restricted the right to speak on its behalf to three persons, ordering that everyone previously announced in that role be dissolved into the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications as members.

The Chief of Staff to the President and Deputy Director-General (Administration) of the Council, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the changes in a statement issued on Wednesday, titled “Reorganization of Media and Communications Structure”.

According to the statement, “The Council has approved that only the campaign’s Director General, Senator Abdulaziz Yari; the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, as official Spokesperson; and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, will speak on behalf of the Council.”

Gbajabiamila said the Council made the changes “to ensure more cohesive, disciplined, and effective public engagement”.

He said that “all previously announced persons in this capacity shall henceforth dissolve into the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications as members.”

The statement also put broadcasters on notice. Radio and television stations were advised “to take note of these changes and act accordingly”.

On appearances by other persons, the statement said: “The campaign will delegate appropriate person(s) for appearances where and when necessary.”