2027: Ondo APC targets one million votes for Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Chairman of the Progressive Mandate Forum (PMF), Chief Demola Ijabiyi, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will secure more than one million votes in the state in the 2027 presidential election.

Ijabiyi made the prediction on Wednesday while reacting to the large turnout at the Akure Township Stadium during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally.

He described the enthusiastic reception as evidence of the ruling party’s grassroots strength and growing support across the state.

According to him, the turnout demonstrated the determination of the people of Ondo State to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“Ondo State is 100 per cent APC. The massive crowd witnessed today is a clear demonstration of our people’s determination to stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are confident of delivering over one million votes for him in 2027,” he said.

Ijabiyi said the PMF would intensify grassroots engagement, mobilisation and voter sensitisation across the state’s 18 local government areas to translate the enthusiasm into electoral gains.

He expressed confidence that the APC’s political structures, alongside the commitment of party leaders and supporters, would strengthen Tinubu’s chances of victory in the state.

The PMF chairman reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to working with other progressive stakeholders to consolidate the party’s support base ahead of the 2027 general election.