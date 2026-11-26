By Matthew Johnson

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has urged political actors and residents of Osun State to maintain decorum and ensure peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The monarch also congratulated three senior officials recently reappointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke ahead of his second term in office.

In a statement, Oba Oyelude said Osun, which prides itself as the State of the Living Spring, must completely shun political bitterness and divisive tendencies.

He offered prayers for sustained peace, harmony and tranquillity across the state, urging political stakeholders to conduct their activities in ways that would preserve the state’s unity.

In a separate congratulatory message, the traditional ruler urged the three reappointed officials to redouble their efforts during Adeleke’s second tenure.

He said: “Working harder is essential for the appointees to justify the renewed confidence reposed in them by their principal.”

Oba Oyelude also extended his goodwill to Governor Adeleke, wishing him another successful and impactful tenure at the helm of affairs in the state.