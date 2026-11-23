By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Accord Party has dismissed claims of a political coalition or endorsement deal with any party ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that it is not for sale and remains committed to contesting elections at all levels.

The party also warned individuals and groups against using its name to negotiate political alliances or endorse candidates of other parties without the authorisation of its recognised state leadership.

The State Chairman, Oke Rotimi Michael, stated this in a statement, insisting that the party had neither entered into a coalition nor reached any agreement to support another political party or its candidates.

He said Accord remained committed to its political philosophy, vision and mission of providing credible leadership, promoting people-centred governance and improving the welfare of residents of the state.

Michael warned that the party would not allow itself to become an instrument of political bargaining, personal ambition or clandestine negotiations by individuals seeking to advance interests outside its recognised structure.

He described Accord as an ideological political platform with a distinct identity and a commitment to the aspirations, economic well-being, security and future of the people.

“ACCORD is not a political party built on selfish interests, desperation for power, political bargaining or opportunistic alliances. We are a party with an identity, a mission and a clearly defined vision of providing credible political leadership that will empower Nigerians and improve the living conditions of our people.

“Our commitment to people-centred politics is fundamental to who we are. The aspirations of the people, their economic survival, security and future remain at the heart of our political philosophy. These values are not negotiable,” he said.

The chairman acknowledged that political consultations, lobbying and negotiations were legitimate aspects of democratic practice but maintained that nobody had the authority to negotiate away the party’s identity, interests or electoral prospects without the approval of its recognised leadership.

He also cautioned against attempts by individuals to persuade or induce the party’s candidates to endorse candidates of other political parties outside its established decision-making process.

“Let me make it categorically clear: ACCORD Ogun State is not for sale. We have not entered into any political coalition, nor have we reached an agreement to support another political party or its candidates.

“Any purported coalition arrangement, political endorsement, agreement or understanding entered into by any individual or group without the authorisation and consent of the recognised Ogun State party leadership under my chairmanship does not represent the position of ACCORD Ogun State,” he said.

Michael further declared that the party had not mandated any candidate, agent, stakeholder, individual or organisation to negotiate a coalition, endorse another party or enter into political agreements on its behalf.

He warned that anyone presenting himself or herself as an authorised representative of the party for such negotiations was acting without the mandate of its recognised leadership.

The chairman said members found engaging in unauthorised political arrangements with other parties or their candidates would face disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s constitution and established procedures.

“Nobody can use the name of ACCORD Ogun State to pursue personal political arrangements or enter into unauthorised agreements with other political interests. Any individual engaging in such activities is acting outside the mandate of the party.

“Where any member is found to have engaged in conduct contrary to the party’s constitution and established procedures, the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken,” he added.

On preparations for the 2027 general elections, Michael said the party was ready to contest at all levels, disclosing plans to field a governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, candidates for the House of Representatives and those seeking election into the Ogun State House of Assembly.

He said the party intended to present its candidates to the electorate, campaign on its policy alternatives and seek victory at the polls rather than serve as a bargaining platform for other political parties.

“Our participation in the 2027 general elections is not intended to make us spectators, cheerleaders or bargaining agents for other political parties. We are going into the elections because we believe Ogun State deserves a different political orientation, credible alternatives and leadership that places the welfare of the people above personal interests.

“Our candidates are prepared to participate fully in the electoral process, engage the electorate and seek the mandate of the people. We are determined to compete and win elections at all levels,” he said.

Michael said the party’s preparations would be sustained through internal discipline, organisational cohesion and a shared commitment among members.

He urged other political parties, prospective coalition partners, political stakeholders and individuals to respect Accord’s organisational structure, stressing that decisions affecting the party must be taken through its recognised leadership and constitutional procedures.

He reiterated that the party would not recognise political agreements or endorsements purportedly undertaken in its name by self-appointed representatives or individuals without the necessary authority.

“Our political decisions are made through the recognised structure of the party, not through self-appointed representatives, individual candidates or politically motivated schemes designed to create confusion.

“We have not mandated anybody to negotiate on our behalf, and nobody should assume such authority. Anyone interested in engaging ACCORD Ogun State must follow the appropriate party channels,” he said.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to the 2027 elections, Michael said its loyalty remained with its candidates, members and the people of Ogun State.

He maintained that the party’s vision and mission were bigger than the personal ambitions of individuals and would not be compromised by political pressure or inducements.

“ACCORD Ogun State is not for sale. We are not part of any coalition, and we have not endorsed any candidate belonging to another political party. Our loyalty is to our party, our candidates, our members and, above all, the people of Ogun State whom we aspire to serve.

“We are united, determined and focused on 2027. Our vision is greater than political blackmail, our mission is more important than individual ambitions, and our commitment to serving the people is stronger than any temptation or attempt at political manipulation,” he said.