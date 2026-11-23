By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The camp of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has alleged a plot by some political actors to link him with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a campaign it claims is aimed at weakening his growing support in Northern Nigeria.

The Peter Obi Media Office (POMR) raised the alarm on Monday, alleging that individuals within the ruling party and some opposition elements were coordinating a propaganda campaign to portray the former Anambra State governor as sympathetic to Biafran separatism.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Idris Zekeri, the media office said the alleged campaign was intended to discourage Northern Nigerians, particularly young people, from supporting the Obi-Kwankwaso political movement.

It alleged that the campaign could involve sponsored reports in Northern newspapers, interviews on radio stations in the region and coordinated narratives on social media.

The media office also cited a claim by a social media personality, Gucci Commando, who allegedly said he had visited IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Sokoto and attributed political endorsements in support of Obi to him.

However, POMR described the claim as questionable, insisting that allegations of such magnitude required independent verification and should not be presented as established facts.

The statement read in part: “The Peter Obi Media Office has expressed grave concern about credible intelligence indicating that certain actors within the ruling party, together with elements of the opposition, have hatched a coordinated anti-Obi propaganda effort aimed at exploiting Nigeria’s delicate ethnic and security divisions.

“The alleged purpose of this effort is to falsely link Peter Obi to Biafran separatism and depict him as politically aligned with IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, apparently to distance Northern Nigerians, especially young people, from the Obi-Kwankwaso political movement.”

The media office maintained that Obi was neither an ethnic nor a religious candidate, describing him as a Nigerian whose political vision and aspirations extended beyond ethnic, religious and regional divisions.

It said his political objective was to address the country’s economic, security and governance challenges and build a nation that served the interests of all Nigerians.

Zekeri said Obi’s commitment to justice, dialogue, national reconciliation and the rule of law should not be misrepresented as support for separatism.

He urged Northern Nigerians not to allow what he described as political propaganda to undermine relationships built around the shared aspiration for a better country.

“The Obi-Kwankwaso political engagement is a national initiative, not an ethnic enterprise,” he said.

The media office also called on those making allegations linking Obi to separatist activities to provide verifiable evidence rather than rely on insinuations.

It urged media organisations, particularly Northern newspapers and radio stations, to independently verify political claims and reject attempts to use them to promote divisive narratives.

POMR said Nigeria’s challenges, including poverty, insecurity, unemployment, inadequate education and healthcare, required serious national attention rather than what it described as ethnic suspicion and religious manipulation.

It added that Obi’s political constituency remained Nigeria and that his commitment was to the well-being of all Nigerians.