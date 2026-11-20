By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to turn out en masse for the January 16, 2027 presidential election and defend their votes against electoral manipulation.

Obi made the call on Friday at the NDC town hall meeting and presidential campaign rally held at All Saints Anglican Church Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State.

He said Nigerians should regard election day as an opportunity to make a sacrifice for the country by coming out to vote and remaining at polling centres to protect their ballots.

According to him, whoever emerges winner in a free, fair and transparent election should be supported by all Nigerians.

The former Anambra State governor, however, vowed to resist any attempt to manipulate the results in favour of any political party, saying he would not accept a repeat of what he described as irregularities that characterised the 2023 presidential election.

“We are going to match them fire for fire if they attempt to rig the election as usual, and we are going to block all loopholes to ensure that our votes count.

“The idea is for the right winner to emerge in a free and fair election. Nothing more, nothing less. Personally, I would like to win in a transparent election,” he said.

Obi also criticised the borrowing policy of the President Bola Tinubu administration, alleging that trillions of dollars had been borrowed between 2023 and 2026 without sufficient investment in productive sectors of the economy.

He warned that another four-year term for the administration after the 2027 election could worsen the country’s economic situation.

At the rally, Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District; NDC candidate for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Engr. Eric Anyamene; member representing Onitsha North II in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pat Okafor; the party’s Anambra State Deputy Chairman, Barr. Chugbo Enwezor; and Chief Ikenna Victor Egbuna, SAN, expressed confidence that the party would win the presidential, National Assembly and state assembly elections in 2027.