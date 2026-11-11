2027: Obi pledges security, jobs, food for Nigerians

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has pledged to tackle insecurity, unemployment and hunger, saying his administration would build a Nigeria where no citizen is left behind if elected in 2027.

Obi made the pledge during a town hall meeting in Benue State as part of his 2027 campaign activities and a humanitarian visit to Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Accompanied by his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Anambra State governor said he was seeking the support of Benue residents to secure and unite the country.

He said a new Nigeria was possible, promising decisive action against kidnapping and other security threats.

“If we are in government, nobody will witness what is happening in the country today.

“If you kidnap school children or kill anybody and try to run into the bush, we will go into the bush with you and we will get you. We must stop this act. Nigeria must be secured,” he said.

Obi also promised that no Nigerian would be allowed to go to bed hungry, while criticising the management of the country’s resources under President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, although Nigeria has more money under the current administration, citizens are yet to feel the impact.

“Nigeria has gotten more money but citizens do not know where the money is going,” he said.

The NDC candidate also claimed that there was no ongoing Federal Government project in Benue State, promising to prioritise development, job creation and youth empowerment if elected.

“We want to build a better society for you. For the youths, we want to ensure you finish school and be able to start your own business or get a job.

“Those with no jobs today, we assure you of our commitment that you will have something to do. Youth unemployment is unacceptable. We will empower the people through agriculture.

“We will build a society where a child of nobody will be somebody without knowing anybody,” he said.

He added that his administration would tackle corruption to ensure public funds were deployed for the common good, while investing in healthcare and education.

Obi visits Yelewata attack victims

Earlier, Obi visited Yelewata community in Guma LGA to sympathise with residents and families of those affected by the June 2025 attack.

The presidential candidate also paid a courtesy visit to the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse, at his palace in Gboko Local Government Area.

Ayatse thanked Obi for the visit, prayed for his protection and a successful engagement in the state, and called for continued prayers for Benue and Nigeria.

Obi told the traditional ruler that he was in the state for both humanitarian and political engagements, adding that he considered it important to visit the palace to seek his royal blessing and hold discussions.

The former governor was accompanied to the palace by the Catholic Bishop of Gboko Diocese, Most Rev. William Avenya; Rev. Pastor Tor Ujah; other clerics and some party supporters.

Obi and his entourage were also received by crowds of supporters and well-wishers at different locations in Makurdi, Yelewata and Gboko.