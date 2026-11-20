By Vincent Ujumadu

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, on Friday attracted a large crowd in Onitsha, Anambra State, as he led members of his campaign team on a roadshow and town hall engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi began his visit with a trip to his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, where he addressed students and expressed optimism that the institution would produce Nigeria’s president in the future.

He reminded the students that the school had produced three state governors, including former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, himself and his successor as Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Obi urged the students to take their education seriously, promising to improve the standard of education across the country if elected president in 2027.

From the school, Obi and his entourage embarked on a roadshow through major parts of the commercial city.

The convoy moved from Oguta Road through the popular Upper Iweka, the Head Bridge and Uga Road before proceeding to Modebe Avenue and All Saints Cathedral, where the party’s town hall meeting was scheduled to hold later in the day.

Among those who accompanied Obi during the roadshow were Aisha Yusuf and Mama P, among other members of his campaign team.

Traders at the drug market and building materials market lined the streets, dancing to campaign songs and cheering the NDC presidential candidate as his convoy passed.

Some of the traders reportedly closed their shops to join the gathering at the venue of the town hall meeting.