2027: Obi couldn’t confront Anambra’s erosion, he lacks leadership traits — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has criticised the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, over his handling of erosion in Anambra State, questioning his leadership qualities ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tinubu spoke on Friday at the All Progressives Congress rally held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he urged voters not to support Obi in the forthcoming presidential election.

The President compared Obi’s record in Anambra with his own efforts to address coastal challenges in Lagos and those of Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno.

“He’s in one party, they called NDC, who is running for President; he ran away from erosion in Anambra State. He could not confront erosion,” Tinubu said.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I confronted the Atlantic Ocean, I tamed it for you. Umo Eno confronted the erosion in Akwa Ibom, and it’s working for you.”

The President argued that Obi lacked the leadership qualities required to govern the country, citing his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and subsequent move to the NDC.

“They lack leadership character and traits,” Tinubu said.

He questioned Obi’s decision to leave the PDP after previously being associated with the party, describing the move as evidence of a lack of political leadership.

“If a man that once upon a time was a baby of PDP became a father of PDP and because of a little inconvenience he ran away from that party and formed a dangerous aide-de-camp in another party, is that a leadership trait? Is that a leadership character?” he asked.

Tinubu further challenged Obi’s presidential ambition, telling supporters that the former Anambra governor was not fit to lead the country.

“And he wants you to vote for him; it’s not for banana. He cannot put a house in order,” the President said.

The rally formed part of Tinubu’s visit to Akwa Ibom, where he inaugurated projects executed by the Eno administration before attending the APC political gathering.