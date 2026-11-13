2027: Obanikoro confident of Tinubu, Hamzat’s victory

Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu and the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, will emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections.

Obanikoro, Director-General, PBAT-KOH Campaign Council, Lagos State, gave the expressed this while speaking during the Lagos SWAGA 2.0 Summit and launch in Lagos, on Friday.

He said the party was well positioned to win Lagos, adding that the achievements of the Tinubu administration at the federal level and those of the Lagos State Government had endeared the APC to the electorate.

“We are confident of victory. President Tinubu has shown leadership, and Hamzat has the experience and capacity to sustain the progress of Lagos.

“Lagos residents know what good governance looks like, and they will not gamble with their future

“I commend the grassroots mobilisation and initiative of SWAGA 2.0 for mobilising supporters to this event venue.

“With this great turnout, massive victory is assured for Tinubu and APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, ” he said.

Obanikoro tasked party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation and ensure the party delivered 3.5 million votes for Tinubu and Hamzat in the state

He said the target was achievable if members remained united, disciplined and committed to the party’s campaign structure.

“Our target is 3.5 million votes. It is not just a number, it is a statement that Lagos stands firmly behind Tinubu and Hamzat,” he said.

He urged party leaders at ward and local government levels to take the campaign to every polling unit and engage voters on the party’s achievements.

Obanikoro said the opposition lacked the structure and credibility to challenge the APC in Lagos, describing the party as the only party with a clear vision for the state and the country.

He called on supporters to shun violence and conduct issue-based campaigns, stressing that the APC would win through performance, not intimidation.

“We must campaign with our records. We must not engage in violence. Our victory will come from the people because they have seen what we have done,” he said.

He assured supporters that the party leadership would provide the necessary support to ensure a hitch-free campaign and victory at the polls.