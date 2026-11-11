2027: NOA warns against violence, vote buying in Ebonyi

…Mobilises voters, stakeholders for peaceful election

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ebonyi State has warned residents against electoral violence, voter apathy, vote buying and manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Acting State Director of the agency, Mrs Chinyere Nnenna Okogwu, gave the warning during a town hall meeting on grassroots voter mobilisation, with the theme, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Future: Say No to Apathy, Vote Buying and Violence — Let’s Build a United Nigeria in 2027.”

The NOA team, during the meeting, also visited the Chairman of the Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council and traditional ruler of Ezzama Kingdom, Ezeogo Charles Nkpuma, to sensitise him and other critical stakeholders on the need for active participation in the electoral process.

Okogwu said democracy thrived when citizens participated in elections, adding that peaceful polls and the prioritisation of collective interests were essential to national progress.

She described voter apathy as one of the major threats to democracy, noting that many eligible citizens, particularly young people, had become disillusioned with the political process and chosen to stay away from elections.

“Some believe their votes do not count, while others feel disconnected from governance or have lost confidence in the capacity of elections to bring about meaningful change.

“When citizens refuse to vote, they surrender their opportunity to influence the decisions that shape their lives,” she said.

The NOA director urged eligible voters not to allow disappointment, frustration, intimidation or political differences to discourage them from exercising their voting rights.

She also called on residents to encourage their family members, friends, neighbours and colleagues to participate in the elections.

Okogwu said the practice of exchanging votes for money, gifts or other material inducements undermined electoral integrity and compromised voters’ ability to make independent political choices.

She urged residents to remain peaceful before, during and after the elections, calling on stakeholders to work together to ensure violence-free polls in 2027.

On the role of traditional and religious leaders, she urged them to remain dependable partners in grassroots voter mobilisation, noting that they commanded the respect and confidence of their communities.

“I urge you to use your respected positions to encourage eligible citizens to participate in elections, promote peaceful coexistence and discourage the spread of divisive messages.

“Let our palaces, churches, mosques and community platforms become centres for promoting tolerance, responsible citizenship and national cohesion,” she said.

She also called for greater inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in the electoral process, stressing that women should have their voices respected in political decision-making, party structures and leadership processes.

According to her, relevant stakeholders must promote accessibility, inclusion and appropriate voter education to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy equal opportunities to participate in elections.

Okogwu urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sustain public enlightenment, transparency and timely communication of electoral procedures to strengthen public confidence.

She also called on political parties and candidates to conduct peaceful campaigns, respect electoral laws and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or other anti-democratic activities.

The NOA director urged civil society organisations and development partners to deepen collaboration with the agency on inclusive voter education and democratic accountability, while calling on the media to remain responsible partners in protecting democracy.

She disclosed that the agency had directed its officers across the 13 local government areas and development centres in Ebonyi to take voter education directly to rural communities.

The Zonal Director of NOA, Mrs Theresa Maduekwe, also stressed the importance of peace to credible elections and urged stakeholders to join efforts to promote peaceful conduct.

Maduekwe condemned vote buying, electoral violence and manipulation, urging voters to conduct themselves orderly and cast their ballots for candidates of their choice.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Ezzama Kingdom, Ezeogo Charles Nkpuma, pledged to take the message to villages in his domain and educate residents on the need to vote without fear.

He assured the agency of the traditional institution’s support in promoting peaceful and violence-free elections.

Some stakeholders at the meeting also pledged to promote peaceful participation and encourage residents to vote for candidates of their choice.