By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Benue State has unveiled plans to intensify grassroots mobilisation across the 23 local government areas of the state ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning voters against apathy, vote buying, electoral violence and the spread of fake news.

The State Director of NOA, Comrade Mark Dewua, disclosed this in Makurdi while addressing journalists on the flag-off of the agency’s 2027 General Elections Grassroots Mobilisation Campaign in Benue state.

The campaign, which has the theme, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Future: Say No to Apathy, Vote Buying and Violence. Let’s Build a United Nigeria in 2027,” is aimed at encouraging citizens to take greater responsibility for the democratic process and promote peaceful, credible and inclusive elections.

Dewua explained that the nationwide campaign was launched in Abuja on October 15, 2026, by the Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stressing that the credibility of elections depended not only on the institutions conducting them but also on the attitude and participation of citizens.

He said: “Elections are an important part of our democracy, but their credibility and value depend not only on the institutions that conduct them but also on the attitude and participation of citizens. When people stay away from elections, they give up an important opportunity to influence decisions about their future.

“We therefore encourage all eligible voters to take an interest in the process, obtain relevant information from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ensure that they have their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and participate in accordance with the Commission’s guidelines. Every vote represents a citizen’s voice, and that voice deserves to be heard.”

On vote buying, the NOA Director cautioned voters against exchanging their electoral choices for inducements, saying “we must make it clear that votes are not commodities for sale. We understand the economic challenges facing many Nigerians, but temporary financial benefits should not determine decisions with consequences that may last for years. We appeal to voters to reject inducements and to political actors to seek public support through their ideas, programmes and policies.”

Dewua also warned political actors and their supporters against resorting to violence, intimidation and destruction of property in pursuit of political ambitions, particularly cautioning young people against allowing themselves to be recruited as instruments of electoral violence.

“Our message, particularly to young people, is that no political ambition is worth a human life. Do not allow yourselves to be recruited or manipulated into acts of violence. Our communities must remain peaceful before, during and after the elections,” he said.

He further expressed concern over the spread of fake news, fabricated election results and inflammatory messages, particularly on social media, urging residents to verify information before sharing it and rely on credible sources, especially official communications from INEC.

According to him, the agency would also prioritise inclusive participation by women, young people, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, ensuring that they have equal opportunities to participate in the democratic process through targeted community engagements and partnerships.

On its grassroots mobilisation strategy, Dewua said the agency would adopt community-driven approaches, taking electoral education directly to residents in their respective communities and communicating in languages they understand, including Tiv, Idoma and Igede.

He said: “The Agency will therefore intensify its engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community associations, market groups, transport unions, youth and women organisations, schools, civil society organisations and other stakeholders. We will utilise town hall meetings, community dialogues, radio programmes, interpersonal communication, public sensitisation activities and digital platforms to expand the reach of the campaign.”

He added that NOA officers across the 23 Local Government Areas, LGA, would sustain engagements, identify information gaps and work with community stakeholders to promote responsible electoral conduct, stressing that the campaign would be a continuous enlightenment exercise leading to the 2027 elections.

The NOA director also solicited the cooperation of INEC, security agencies, political parties, traditional and religious institutions, civil society organisations and the media, emphasising that the agency remained non-partisan and was not established to promote any political party or candidate.

He appealed to journalists to give prominence to voter education, peaceful participation and the fight against misinformation, adding: “We also encourage you to help amplify the message that elections should be decided by the free choice of voters, not by money, intimidation or violence. Our democracy belongs to all of us, and its future depends on the choices we make and the responsibilities we accept.”