By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has dismissed suggestions of a rainbow coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that Governor Francis Nwifuru deserves a second term based on his administration’s achievements.

The spokesman of the APC Divine Mandate Campaign Council in the state, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, stated this on Thursday during the inaugural press briefing of the campaign organisation at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki.

Onwe, a former Commissioner for Information, also announced that the APC would flag off its governorship campaign on November 26, 2026, in Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the party would focus on showcasing the achievements of the Nwifuru administration rather than engaging in activities capable of undermining the democratic rights of opposition parties.

Onwe also dissociated the APC from the alleged removal or destruction of campaign posters and billboards belonging to opposition parties, declaring that the ruling party neither condoned political violence nor supported lawlessness ahead of the elections.

Responding to questions from journalists on allegations of the destruction of opposition campaign materials, including an incident reportedly involving some political supporters, he maintained that the party had no policy or directive authorising such acts.

“It is not possible for a ruling government to have a policy of destruction, whether it is the destruction of posters, billboards or the commission of violence against the opposition. No.

“APC doesn’t support destruction of opposition posters and billboards. I charge the police to arrest anybody destroying opposition posters,” he said.

He added that the APC in Ebonyi would pursue its political engagements through legitimate and issue-based campaigns.

“APC in Ebonyi State will campaign with integrity, with honour, and will only project the positive achievements of the APC government in Ebonyi State. No more, no less,” he said.

The campaign spokesman advised individuals and political parties aggrieved by the alleged destruction of their campaign materials to seek redress through the appropriate security agencies rather than resorting to self-help.

“I would advise those who feel aggrieved in any shape, in any way, in any form, to take the matter to the police,” he stated.

Onwe further assured that neither the state government, the APC State Working Committee nor any party official would shield anyone found culpable of unlawful conduct, irrespective of political affiliation.

He said the campaign organisation was committed to democratic competition through constructive political discourse and the presentation of the administration’s record in governance.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Directorate of Communications, Barrister Uchenna Orji, a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state, said the inaugural briefing was part of efforts to establish a structured communication channel between the campaign organisation and the media.

Orji said the directorate would regularly brief journalists on the activities, programmes and campaign timetable of the APC Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

He assured journalists of the campaign leadership’s readiness to provide relevant information and maintain open communication throughout the electioneering period.