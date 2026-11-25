By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan SAN, has told Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs that “margin for error simply does not exist” in the conduct of the 2027 General Elections.

This was as he set six operational priorities for the RECs, from whom he said he expects “immediate, documented compliance and personal accountability.”

Amupitan spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at a strategic consultative meeting with the RECs from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

Reviewing the off-cycle elections since he assumed office in October 2025, Amupitan said the exercises showed “what is achievable when planning starts early, logistics are properly sequenced, and supervision is hands-on.” They covered the governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun, the FCT Area Council elections and sixteen legislative bye-elections.

He said every bottleneck identified in the off-cycle reviews “must be permanently closed before Saturday’s nationwide simulation and well ahead of January 16.”

He cautioned that “general elections operate on an entirely different magnitude and complexity.” The Commission, he said, is managing a verified register of over 100 million voters, including 232,658 Persons With Disabilities who need accessible polling layouts and assistive materials.

“In an exercise of that scale, even minor administrative lapses in one state can trigger national headlines and cast doubt on otherwise solid work elsewhere. Margin for error simply does not exist. At this decisive stage of the electoral cycle, the calendar no longer allows for leisurely deliberation or deferred action,” he said.

According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, January 16, 2027, across 177,299 polling units, followed on Saturday, February 6, 2027, by the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls.

He described the RECs as “the Commission’s chief operational commanders in the field,” adding that the credibility and public legitimacy of the elections “rest squarely on the precision, vigilance, institutional neutrality, and administrative rigour” with which they lead their state offices.

The first priority, he said, is the nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in two polling units per ward.

“It is a live operational stress test of our upgraded BVAS devices, our logistics workflows, and our automated result validation safeguards on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV),” he said, referring to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Every REC, he said, must personally oversee state-level preparations and submit “a comprehensive, candid technical audit” to INEC Headquarters by Monday, November 30, 2026. The report must document “any network dead zones, device anomalies, or procedural bottlenecks.”

Amupitan said that under the strengthened IReV protocol, polling unit results entered on Form eEC8A undergo automated arithmetic consistency and over-voting checks before upload.

The second priority is last-mile logistics. “In electoral administration, public confidence is frequently won or lost before a single ballot is cast—specifically at the moment polling units open on election morning,” he said.

He directed the RECs to audit transport arrangements with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), marine operators and aviation partners, and to verify the readiness and security of Registration Area Centres.

The third priority is strict enforcement of the 850-voter threshold per BVAS machine. He said the Commission lowered the threshold from 1,250 to 850 registered voters “to prevent crowding, queue fatigue, and accreditation delays.”

The Commission, he said, has procured 57,000 new BVAS devices and built climate-controlled storage facilities to protect batteries and electronics from extreme heat. Every REC, he said, must ensure that the devices are “properly accounted for, fully charged, accurately configured,” with contingency units in high-density locations.

Fourth on the list is the activation of the “ICCES Tentacles” framework down to every Local Government Area and Registration Area (Ward). He said election security “must be preventive, intelligence-led, and granular rather than reactive.”

He asked the RECs to work with State Commissioners of Police, State Directors of Security and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. They are also to pair that structure with Election Risk Management maps to identify flashpoints and settle disputes over rally venues or timings early, under Section 95(4) of the Electoral Act 2026.

The fifth priority is the recruitment, training and welfare of the over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel. They include National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Vice-Chancellors, university academics serving as Returning and Collation Officers, and career civil servants.

“Their safety, competence, and morale are paramount,” Amupitan said, urging the RECs to ensure timely processing of allowances “so that field operations are never undermined by avoidable welfare grievances.”

The sixth is what he called zero tolerance for communication vacuums, disinformation and partisan compromise. He said “disinformation, synthetic media, and coordinated false narratives spread like contagion whenever official information is delayed or ambiguous.”

He told the RECs to keep structured engagement with state chapters of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, election observers, civil society organisations and the media.

On neutrality, he was blunt. “Under the Electoral Act 2026—including the deterrence provisions of Sections 96, 97, and 148—the Commission will not shield any staff member or official who compromises neutrality, facilitates malpractice, or breaches statutory rules,” he said.

Amupitan told the RECs that Nigerians “are not asking us for excuses or explanations after the fact; they are asking for competence, impartiality, transparency, and courage in the execution of our constitutional mandate.

“Stay close to your Electoral Officers, supervise field audits personally rather than relying solely on secondhand assurances, and report realities on the ground with complete candour so Headquarters can support you swiftly,” he said.