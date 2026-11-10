2027: Nnaji vows to end excessive taxation in Enugu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, has said he is contesting the 2027 election to rescue the state from what he described as excessive taxation and its impact on businesses and residents.

Nnaji alleged that the high tax burden was forcing businessmen and investors to relocate from the state, adding that Enugu had become one of the most expensive places to do business in the country.

He spoke while addressing indigenes of Enugu State resident in Aba, Abia State, under the umbrella of the Enugu State Consultative Forum, Abia State chapter.

The former Minister of Science and Technology pledged to revive the state’s economy through industrialisation, job creation and measures to address insecurity and unemployment.

He said he had been consulting Enugu indigenes living outside the state to draw their attention to what he described as the challenges facing the state and seek their support ahead of the election.

Nnaji expressed concern over what he described as the return of armed robbery in parts of Enugu, attributing the development to unemployment, hunger and economic hardship.

He promised to establish industries that would create employment opportunities, reduce poverty and take more than 50,000 youths off the streets.

“What is happening in Enugu State is condemnable. Enugu is for all, but today, businessmen and investors are relocating from the state due to excessive taxation. And the state government doesn’t care.

“Our people are suffering from excessive taxation, even in the rural areas. Traders in rural communities only open their businesses in the evening when tax officials have left. Government collects N36,000 from traders in the villages, when most of them do not make such an amount annually.

“Tax is based on profit, not on shops, as they are doing in Enugu. People are hungry. Armed people now invade homes at midnight to collect phones, computers and food items such as rice, beans and garri. This is something that happened more than 20 years ago,” he said.

The PDP candidate also questioned the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), claiming that it had risen from N26 billion to N406.7 billion.

He compared the figure with the revenue generated by Abia and Anambra states, arguing that the high revenue collection raised questions about the state’s taxation policies and their impact on businesses.

Nnaji further alleged that Enugu’s debt profile had increased significantly under the current administration, although he did not provide figures to substantiate the claim.

He said government should focus on creating wealth and improving the living conditions of residents rather than imposing taxes that could undermine businesses.

“We have set up the Enugu State Recovery Committee, with me as chairman. This is why we are visiting Enugu people residing outside the state, telling them about the poor situation of things in their state.

“Last week, we were at Alaba International Market, and we have visited many places. I want to recover Enugu. Once we win, we will build industries based on coal, iron ore and cement. There will be no more excessive taxation in Enugu when I win,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the condition of roads in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, questioning how the state government had utilised its internally generated revenue and monthly federal allocations.

In their separate remarks, the Director-General of the Uche Nnaji Campaign Organisation, Chuks Ndukwe, and Chief Uche Ugwu said the PDP candidate’s campaign was focused on industrialisation, employment generation and economic recovery.

They criticised the state’s taxation policies, arguing that they had placed pressure on businesses and traders.

The campaign officials also expressed confidence in the PDP’s grassroots support, describing Enugu as a traditional stronghold of the party.

PDP senatorial candidates, including Nweke Kingsley Chizoba (Enugu East) and Nestor Ezeme (Enugu North), urged Nnaji to remain committed to his ambition, expressing confidence in his support among residents.

Earlier, the President of the Enugu State Consultative Forum, Hon. Sunday Okonkwo, said Nnaji’s manifesto addressed issues affecting the state, including industrialisation, security and youth empowerment.

He said the forum was interested in governance proposals that would address the challenges confronting businesses and residents of Enugu State.