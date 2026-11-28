

..PDP candidate pledges industrialisation, four-year tenure, tax relief, lower rents, school fees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, has promised free medical treatment for residents aged 70 and above if elected governor in the 2027 governorship election.

Nnaji made the pledge on Friday during the unveiling of his manifesto and inauguration of the party’s campaign council in Enugu, where he also promised to industrialise the state, reduce the cost of living and improve residents’ welfare.

He said his proposed administration would establish a dedicated hospital for elderly residents, where people aged 70 and above would receive medical treatment without paying hospital bills.

“At the age of 70, the government under me will have a special hospital. We will set it up as soon as I’m in. Once you are 70 years, we will have a dedicated hospital. Everybody that is 70 will never pay for hospital bill in Enugu State,” he said.

The PDP candidate said the programme would be funded through the state’s internally generated revenue and federal allocations, insisting that government resources must translate into tangible benefits for residents.

Nnaji also promised to reduce school fees and rents, alongside a four-year tax relief programme aimed at easing the financial burden on households.

“Four years of no tax. We will remove the taxes. Four years of reducing rent. The rentages will go down. People can now enjoy living in somebody’s house,” he said.

Unveiling the manifesto, Nnaji described the document as a covenant with the people of Enugu State, pledging to serve only one four-year term if elected.

“I am going to do just one tenure of four years. It is more than enough,” he said.

He criticised the manifesto of the incumbent administration, describing what he called unfulfilled promises as a “yahoo-yahoo manifesto”.

Nnaji cited previous promises on water supply, alleging that the government had failed to deliver on its commitment to provide water within 180 days despite three years having elapsed.

The PDP candidate said his proposed administration would focus on recovering, rebuilding and industrialising the state, with emphasis on job creation, economic growth and tackling insecurity.

He said the proposed industrialisation programme would create direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of young people.

“The essence of industrialisation we are doing is to create jobs. Jobs for our children,” he said.

On education, Nnaji promised to rehabilitate abandoned public schools rather than concentrate government resources on expensive new projects.

He argued that the amount spent on constructing one smart school could be used to renovate several existing schools.

“One point something billion they use in building one smart school… can repair 82 schools. So why build one smart school?” he queried.

Criticises Mbah administration

The governorship candidate accused the administration of Governor Peter Mbah of worsening the state’s economic situation despite increases in internally generated revenue and federal allocations.

He claimed that the state’s internally generated revenue had increased from N28 billion to N406.7 billion, while its debt rose from N82 billion to N94 billion.

He further alleged that economic hardship and declining business activities had weakened the state’s middle class, widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

Nnaji also challenged Mbah to explain his business and political background before becoming commissioner for finance, arguing that public office holders should be accountable for their backgrounds and sources of wealth.

On pension payments, he accused the state government of mishandling retirees’ entitlements, alleging that some pensioners owed millions of naira had received only N1.7 million.

He promised that his administration would address the situation and ensure retirees received their full entitlements.

Earlier, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Chief Peter Ugwu, described Nnaji as a generous and humble politician, recalling that he had relinquished a senatorial ticket to another aspirant.

Ugwu urged members of the campaign council and local government campaign leaders to take the campaign to their respective communities ahead of the February 6 governorship election.

He said mobilisation should be concentrated at the grassroots rather than limited to the campaign office.

Also speaking, the PDP State Secretary, Chukwunonye Okereke, said the party was seeking to recover Enugu from what he described as “political captivity” and economic decline.

Okereke said the manifesto was anchored on five pillars, including tested and trusted governance, security and safety, economic prosperity and industrialisation, and infrastructural development.

He said Nnaji’s proposed administration would promote transparency through the publication of government budgets and public access to contract details.

“He has come not to govern Enugu, but he has come to lead Enugu,” Okereke said, adding that the candidate believed leadership should be measured by service and tangible results rather than rhetoric and unfulfilled promises.

Describing Nnaji as an industrialist, the party secretary said his experience would be useful in driving industrial development and creating employment opportunities in the state.

Similarly, a PDP chieftain, Chief Basil Ani, expressed confidence in Nnaji’s ability to implement the manifesto within four years.

Ani cited the candidate’s two-year tenure as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, claiming that he created significant employment opportunities during the period.

“He can achieve everything listed on this manifesto in four years because during his tenure as the Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology, he was able to create enormous jobs in two years.

“So I am positive and optimistic that this manifesto will be actualised in four years,” he said.