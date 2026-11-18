Promises tax relief, stable electricity, industrialisation

By Chinedu Adonu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, has inaugurated ward and local government campaign coordinators as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Nnaji, who spoke after the inauguration, expressed confidence in the coordinators’ ability to sell his manifesto to voters, claiming that his campaign already enjoyed more than 80 per cent support among residents of the state.

He charged the coordinators to take his message of recovery, rebuilding and industrialisation to every community, promising that his administration would prioritise economic growth, job creation and improved living conditions.

“Precisely, that’s why we picked them. The people here, you can see that their job will be very easy. We enjoy more than 80 per cent of our people’s support,” he said.

He, however, urged them to intensify efforts to expand the party’s support base, insisting that his campaign offered residents an alternative on the future direction of the state.

Outlining his economic blueprint, the PDP candidate promised to eliminate multiple taxation, reduce the cost of governance and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He argued that governance should focus on improving the economic well-being of the people rather than generating revenue at their expense.

“Governance is not about making money. Governance is about creating an enabling environment for your people to prosper. You make your people make money and live a good life,” Nnaji said.

He accused the incumbent administration of imposing multiple levies on residents, particularly property owners, arguing that the tax burden had worsened the economic difficulties facing households and businesses.

He promised to review the state’s tax regime and eliminate what he described as unnecessary and overlapping charges.

On industrialisation, Nnaji identified electricity as a critical requirement for economic development, promising to connect the state to the national grid and establish an effective power supply system to support industries.

“We are going to have industries, and industry is a good thing for our people. We will start by connecting to the grid and developing effective power supply to our people of Enugu. That way, industries will be stable, more industries will come in, and our people will be okay. Employment will soar,” he said.

He also pledged to rebuild markets destroyed in the state and stimulate economic activities through industrial development.

On the 2027 elections, the PDP candidate urged residents to protect their votes and resist attempts by politicians to influence their electoral choices through financial inducements.

He advised voters to collect money offered by politicians but reject them at the ballot box, alleging that public resources were being deployed to sway the electorate.

“Take the money! It is not their money. They came empty-handed. It is now they are acquiring properties, buying cars and houses. It is not their money and it can never be their money,” he said.

Nnaji cited Osun State as an example of voters standing firm to defend their electoral choices.

Also speaking, former Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly and Diaspora Community Coordinator, Rt. Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chukwuma, pledged the support of Enugu indigenes in the diaspora for Nnaji’s governorship ambition.

Chukwuma, who resides in Georgia, United States, said Nigerians living abroad understood the importance of good governance and were prepared to contribute to bringing the desired change to Enugu State.

The Director-General of the campaign, Charles Ndukwe, said the coordinators were carefully selected following interviews and interactions to assess their understanding of the campaign’s vision and commitment to its success.

He expressed confidence that they would work towards actualising the party’s ambition in the 2027 governorship election.

The Enugu State PDP Secretary, Chukwunonye Okereke, also expressed confidence in Nnaji’s governance blueprint, saying his experience in the business sector positioned him to contribute to the state’s economic development.

Okereke said Nnaji’s experience would enable him to make meaningful contributions across various sectors of the state’s economy.