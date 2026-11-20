Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

By Adegboyega Adeleye

National chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has predicted that Nigerians will reject President Bola Tinubu in 2027 if the election is free and fair, saying the president may win no more than two states.

Baba-Ahmed made the prediction during an interview on Arise News’ Morning Show on Friday, saying his assessment was based on the PRP’s engagement with Nigerians and their experience of the administration.

“If the elections are free and fair, President Tinubu, I repeat, will not win this election. Nigerians as a whole, not just Northwest, will reject him because he has not performed anywhere near what they expected,” he said.

He added: “I said if the elections are credible, free and fair in 2027, President Tinubu is unlikely to win more than two states. I didn’t even say anything about the Northwest. I said in the country.”

Baba-Ahmed said Nigerians were frustrated by the cost of living and insecurity, and accused the administration of prioritising its hold on power over solving the country’s problems.

“The Tinubu administration was more interested in just being in power than actually fixing problems in the country,” he said.

He said the PRP’s assessment of the forthcoming elections was informed by direct contact with citizens and their experiences under the current administration.

“We don’t just assume things. We mix with them. We don’t give them money. We don’t have the money that APC has to give them. So, we engage with them. We follow their lives. We follow their opinions. We are in touch with their sentiments,” the PRP chieftain added.

Describing conditions in parts of the North, Baba-Ahmed said insecurity and rising costs had made it difficult for families to meet basic needs.

“There are towns, there are states where huge numbers, huge parts of the states in the north are under bandits or are vulnerable to bandit attack at any minute. Cost of living is impossible. You can’t pay school fees. You can’t take your children to the hospital. You can’t feed your family,” he said.

He added: “Tinubu’s administration has destroyed lives and has made lives wretched. And this is why Nigerians are angry with him.”

Baba-Ahmed also said northerners who backed Tinubu in 2023 had the right to change their minds based on his performance, saying this does not make them hypocritical.

“If the north elected Tinubu in 2023, it was the rights of northerners who felt that Tinubu was a better candidate than Obi and Atiku. And they have the same right now to reject Tinubu. There’s nothing hypocritical about this. That is what politics is all about,” he noted.

The PRP chairman also said he left his role as special adviser on political matters to Tinubu because he saw no evidence that the administration was serious about governance.

“I left the administration because I saw no evidence that President Tinubu’s administration was serious about governance,” he said. “I was there when he started. I left a year into his administration, a year and a half into his administration, precisely because I saw the trajectory.”

Baba-Ahmed further said the opposition coalition, which includes the PRP and several other parties, aimed to provide an alternative to the APC and remove it from power, adding that the coalition was confident it could win if it presented Nigerians with a credible option.

He also raised concerns about violence and restrictions on opposition campaigning, including difficulty accessing venues and putting up billboards.