2027: Nigerians need relief now, not promises of future gains — Lamido

Sule Lamido

By Juliet Umeh

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has said Nigerians need to see improvements in their lives now, rather than being asked to wait for promised future gains from government policies.

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Lamido, who spoke on Channels Television, said voters wanted security and the benefits of a good life in the present.

“Why should I be told to wait for the future? What are you offering people now to make sure that tomorrow they believe?” he asked.

“People today need to be very, very confident. But when you are saying, ‘Tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,’ no, please give it to me today. I don’t want to follow you tomorrow.”

The former governor also denied endorsing President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, saying he remained committed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Lamido said: “I am PDP through and through. I’m voting for PDP. My candidate is Prof. Ono. That’s my candidate for PDP.”

He said his support for the party extended to elections at all levels, including councillorship, chairmanship and governorship.

Asked about reports that the PDP would work with Tinubu under a proposed “Rainbow Coalition”, Lamido said he had not been consulted about the arrangement.

“He never called me, never invited me, never consulted me. So I have no idea what he is doing,” he said, referring to the party leader associated with the initiative.

Lamido said he was not aware of the details of the proposed political arrangement and had not met the leader in recent months.

On the 2027 campaigns, he urged candidates to focus on the country’s most pressing challenges, particularly insecurity and the economy, and explain how they planned to address them.

“What are the issues in Nigeria? Security issues in the economy, these are the main issues,” he said.

Lamido said voters should assess candidates by their capacity, authority, commitment and willingness to act, rather than by political alliances or rhetoric.

He also warned that hate speech and divisive campaigning could deepen tensions, urging politicians to focus on what they could offer Nigerians.

“The campaign should be on issues: what can you offer?” he said, criticising campaigns that dwell on personalities and division.

Asked who he believed voters should support, Lamido said he was uncertain about the choices before them.

“When you go in there, say, ‘God, please guide me,’ because I’m confused. I don’t know who to vote for,” he said, before reiterating his support for the PDP candidate.

Lamido said the country’s unity, security and economic wellbeing should remain central to the political debate, regardless of which candidate wins the election.

Vanguard News