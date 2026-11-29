The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has assured Nigerians that they will be free to vote according to their conscience in the 2027 general elections, saying the Federal Government will not interfere with their choice of candidates.

Akume gave the assurance on Sunday while addressing worshippers at the headquarters of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate actively in the forthcoming elections, stressing that citizens should be allowed to freely choose their preferred candidates.

The SGF also called on Nigerians to pray for peace and stability in the country as preparations gather momentum for the 2027 polls.

“There is no place as beautiful as this country. Next year, we are going to vote. Do your prayers. Do your best. Have your voter’s card. Government is not going to muzzle anybody,” he said.

“You vote according to your conscience. I know church and state have always cooperated since time immemorial. That cooperation should continue,” Akume added.

On the Federal Government’s reform agenda, the SGF said Nigerians should exercise patience, noting that economic and institutional reforms required time to mature before their benefits could be fully realised.

He cautioned against expecting immediate results from the reform programmes.

“But I want to inform and advise that reforms take time to mature. It’s not as instant as coffee,” he said.

Akume also conveyed the goodwill messages of President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to the congregation.