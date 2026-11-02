2027: Niger Delta Youths slam Uzodinma’s aide over attack on Wike

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA -A political group,Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, has warned an aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma,Mr. Collins Opurozor,to stop attacking the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, Nyesom Wike over the senatorial tussle between the Governor and Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The group also urged Opurozor not to use the disagreement between the two APC Chieftains to create hostility between the South East zone and Wike.

The group alleged that Opurozor has been attempting to undermine Wike through inflammatory political remarks.

The Movement declared that it would not continue to watch Opurozor attack the FCT Minister without consequences and urged him to exercise restraint and desist from using media interviews to settle political scores.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jeffery Nwali, NDYM condemned Opurozor’s comments on a national television where he accused Wike of attempting to turn the South East into his personal political fiefdom by allegedly encouraging the emergence of weak leaders in the region to preserve his political influence.

Describing the comments as reckless and provocative,the group,however, insisted that Wike’s political engagements should not be misrepresented as an attack on Igbo interests.

The statement read;”We condemn the attempt by Collins Opurozor to drag the FCT Minister into Imo State’s political disputes, particularly following the Federal High Court judgment concerning Governor Uzodinma’s APC senatorial candidacy in Imo West senatorial zone.

“Disagreements between Uzodinma and other political actors in Imo State should not be allowed to create unnecessary hostility between the South East and the FCT Minister.

“During the television interview, Opurozor strongly criticized the judgment, dismissed Senator Samuel Anyanwu over what he described as his lack of grassroots support in Imo State, and berated the administration of former Governor Rochas Okorocha as too disgraceful to be remembered.

“He also accused Wike of undermining Igbo political interests by allegedly supporting political figures opposed to Uzodinma.

“Collins Opurozor is a young political aide who over- rates his intelligence and mistakes verbal aggression for political sophistication. Political disagreements should not become excuses to denigrate established political leaders.”