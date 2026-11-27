By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Niger Delta leaders have urged the people of the region to turn out en masse for the 2027 general elections to strengthen their political voice and advance demands for equity, fairness and justice in the Nigerian federation.

The leaders also called on the Federal Government to address the developmental challenges confronting the oil-producing region, insisting that its enormous contribution to the nation’s wealth must be matched by fairness in the distribution of resources and opportunities.

They further demanded greater recognition and a sense of belonging for Niger Delta people in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, citing the region’s contribution to the development of the nation’s capital through its oil resources.

The stakeholders, under the aegis of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said the region must speak with one voice and translate its numerical strength and political participation into greater influence in national affairs.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at the Niger Delta Cultural Festival organised by the FCT chapter of PANDEF, the National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, urged the people of the region not to underestimate the power of their votes as the 2027 elections approach.

The event also featured cultural displays and an empowerment programme for vulnerable women.

Igali said the people must participate actively in the electoral process to determine who governs the country.

“As we approach another election, I urge all our people to come out and vote. Your vote is your right, and it gives you the opportunity to determine who governs you.

“When the time comes, go out and exercise your franchise,” he said.

He said the South-South region was not an appendage of the FCT, noting that its people had continued to contribute to the political, economic and social development of the nation’s capital.

“We are part and parcel of this city. We are not an appendage of the Federal Capital Territory. The people of the South-South have played critical roles in the development of the FCT through their contributions to its political, economic and social life.

“I always tell people that we have a right to feel at home in the Federal Capital Territory because our oil resources played a major role in building this city,” he said.

Igali reaffirmed PANDEF’s commitment to defending the interests of the region, recalling the legacy of its late founding leader, Chief Edwin Clark, who consistently maintained that no Nigerian should be treated as a second-class citizen.

Also speaking, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to address the environmental, educational and constitutional challenges affecting the Niger Delta.

Describing the region as “a house of wealth”, Agabi argued that its natural endowments should translate into meaningful development for its people.

He identified environmental degradation, educational development and constitutional provisions governing resource allocation and the distribution of benefits as areas requiring urgent attention.

“We are not gathered here merely to dance, eat and drink. We are also here to reflect on the challenges confronting our region and how we can collectively address them,” he said.

Agabi called for increased investment in education and a review of relevant constitutional provisions to address concerns over the distribution of the region’s resources and benefits.

Earlier, the Chairman of PANDEF FCT Chapter, Chief Premier Bello, said the chapter was established to unite Niger Delta people living in Abuja and provide a common platform for promoting their cultural identity and collective interests.

He said the chapter, which marked its first anniversary on November 27, was committed to making the cultural festival an annual event.

According to him, the initiative would strengthen relationships among people from the six South-South states, preserve their cultural heritage and promote peaceful coexistence with other Nigerians.