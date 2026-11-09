2027: NDC will provide all-inclusive government – Kwankwaso

The NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, (BBC)

By Henry Umoru

Ahead of January 16 2027 election, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has promised Nigerians that an NDC-led Federal Government under Peter Obi and himself will operate an all-inclusive government.

According to him, the Obi-led government would prioritise the interests of every Nigerian, irrespective of political, ethnic, religious or social affiliations.

The former Kano State Governor spoke while addressing party leaders, stakeholders and supporters during a carnival-like reception organised in his honour at Toru-Orua, the country home of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, National Leader of the NDC and the party’s Senatorial candidate for Bayelsa West.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Ofurumapepe Media of the NDC Campaign Council, Gabriel Ukuta, he explained that Kwankwaso said that what Nigeria needed at this moment in the nation’s political history is a government that would deliberately carry its citizens along in the formulation, implementation of policies and programmes.

He said that governance must be people-oriented and responsive to the needs and aspirations of the population.

Kwankwaso said the NDC has positioned itself as a credible alternative political platform with the capacity, leadership and commitment to deliver the inclusive governance Nigerians desire.

The NDC Vice Presidential Candidate said, “Nigerians deserve a government that will listen to them, accommodate their interests and ensure that no section of the country is left behind. An NDC-led Federal Government will be an all-inclusive government that will carry everybody along in its policies and programmes,”

Kwankwaso who condemned what he described as the prevailing hunger, economic hardship and insecurity under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the 2027 general elections to vote out the ruling party.

The Vice Presidential Candidate who called on citizens to take collective responsibility for the electoral process by coming out en masse to vote for the NDC and ensuring that their votes count, expressed concern over alleged attempts by anti-democracy forces and agents of the ruling party to manipulate the outcome of the forthcoming elections, insisting that Nigerians must remain vigilant and protect their votes.

“Voting is not enough; Nigerians must also take responsibility for protecting their votes. We must all work together to ensure that the wishes of the people are respected and that the outcome of the elections reflects the collective decision of the electorate,” he added.

He expressed appreciation to Senator Dickson, members of the NDC National Working Committee (NWC), the National Campaign Council (NCC), party stakeholders, candidates and supporters across Bayelsa State for the impressive reception accorded him.

In his remarks, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, who is also the NDC candidate for Bayelsa West Senatorial District, decried what he described as the growing hardship, hunger, insecurity, victimisation, inducement and intimidation allegedly being experienced by the people of Bayelsa State under the APC-led Federal and State Governments.

Dickson maintained that the NDC presidential and vice-presidential candidates were tested and trustworthy leaders with the requisite experience, competence and commitment to restore good governance and bring the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of Nigerians.

He expressed confidence in the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, describing both candidates as individuals capable of providing purposeful leadership and addressing the country’s numerous socio-economic challenges.

The former Bayelsa State governor urged Bayelsans to return to their various communities and intensify mobilisation for the NDC, emphasising the need for collective support for all the party’s candidates, from the presidential election to the State House of Assembly polls.

He called on party faithful and supporters to sustain the momentum generated by the reception and translate it into grassroots political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dickson also thanked the dignitaries, party leaders, candidates, stakeholders and supporters who attended the event, expressing his appreciation in the Ijaw language and reaffirming the inclusive character of the NDC.

He declared that the NDC was a political platform for all Bayelsans and Nigerians, irrespective of their backgrounds or previous political affiliations.

The statement further said, ” A major highlight of the reception was the participation of Engineer Kwankwaso in the traditional Ijaw war boat display, popularly known as Ama-Aru, alongside Senator Dickson and other NDC leaders and executives in Bayelsa State, all of whom were led to the even by the party’s National Chairman, Sen. Moses Cleopas.

“The colourful cultural display, which took place along the Toru-Orua axis of the River Forcados, showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditional identity of the Ijaw people.

“The event also featured the formal presentation of party flags to the NDC candidates contesting the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections in Bayelsa State, signalling the party’s readiness for the 2027 electoral contest.”

Vanguard News