By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Adowei Freedom Binaebi, has pledged to prioritise the needs of riverine communities through inclusive representation if elected in the 2027 general elections.

Binaebi made the pledge on Thursday during a consultation visit to Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said his decision to contest the senatorial seat was informed by the need to give riverine communities a stronger voice in the National Assembly and ensure that their basic needs received adequate attention.

The candidate also promised to initiate youth capacity-building programmes aimed at equipping young people with relevant skills and addressing poverty in the area.

He appealed to the people of Bomadi to support his ambition, assuring them that he would not disappoint them if elected.

“From all indications, the people are suffering due to the mismanagement in governance, and I have resolved to contest in order to deliver my people from this plight.

“I will ensure inclusive representation for the people of the riverine communities when entrusted with the mandate, and I will never let them down,” he said.

Binaebi urged residents to vote for NDC candidates across elective positions in the 2027 elections, describing such support as necessary to enable the party fulfil its promises.

“I urge the people of Bomadi to cast their votes five over five for the NDC candidates in 2027, and we will honour and fulfil the mandate entrusted to us,” he added.