By Adegboyega Adeleye

Director-General of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, has criticised what he described as a ‘sense of entitlement’ among some northern political elites, saying no candidate has the right to demand that others surrender their ambitions to Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abdulkarim said this on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday while responding to allegations by African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed that Rabiu Kwankwaso was a mole in the NDC working for President Bola Tinubu.

Dismissing the allegation as “their own imagination,” Abdulkarim criticised the way some politicians had approached the coalition-building process, calling some ADC politicians “lazy” because, in his view, they had not clearly agreed on the coalition’s purpose, presidential candidate or zoning arrangement before bringing people together.

“I think that’s their own imagination. You see, I used to term some of the people I see in ADC as lazy politicians. Right from time, even when they are constructing this coalition that they talk about, instead of them to find a way of doing what maybe APC have done before, put everything in black and white that we want to come for a coalition, and this coalition, this is the person that we want to be the president, or we are zoning this part of what we are going to do to this part of the country, at that time everybody that is coming into that coalition knows exactly why he is coming,” he said.

Abdulkarim said that setting out the terms in advance would make it clear why each politician was joining the coalition and prevent disputes over who should take which position as he questioned proposed plans to make Peter Obi Atiku’s running mate.

“Immediately we started this, and they started to say that Peter Obi is a vice presidential candidate to Atiku. So what kind of coalition is that?” he asked.

He also objected to what he described as an assumption that northern politicians should rally behind Atiku, saying Kwankwaso and other politicians had the right to choose whom to support and contest against.

“And the entitlement from the elite, I find it very, very annoying sometimes. You just decide the North, which North? You talk like you earned something that you just put in your pocket, that anytime you want it, you just play the card of the North, and then everybody just follows that. These people have the right to contest election. There is no right given to Atiku, for example, to say everybody must surrender his for him,” he said.

The NDC chieftain said Kwankwaso, who received about 1.5 million votes in the last presidential election, was entitled to decide where to go and whom to work with. He said Kwankwaso chose to work with Obi and had praised him as a decent politician.

“We have three people that participated in the last election and then, Kwankwaso had 1.5 million votes, and he’s entitled for him to choose where he wants to go to and who he will do a coalition with. And then he decided to pitch and work together with Mr Peter Obi, and he said recently, he has not seen a decent politician, somebody with high respect. He even regretted that, if he knows that this how this gentleman, Mr Peter Obi is, he will have followed him to be his vice presidential candidate in 2023,” he said.

He further criticised northern political elites who, he said, continued to appeal to regional loyalty despite the North’s record of political leadership and the hardship facing its communities.

“See, this kind of thinking that some of these elites have, more especially in the northern part of the country, like somebody is doing ‘Arewa for Peter Obi’, and then people feel that they are responsible. Us, the young people, we look at them as not just traitors or people because the North has been in this system. We’ve been ruling from IBB to Buhari, but look at where we are. Go and see our streets. Go and see our villages. Look at how we have been ravaged,” Abdulkarim said.

He urged voters to look beyond region, religion and tribe when assessing candidates, and to focus on integrity, accountability and whether public funds would be used for public benefit.

“But since somebody is still coming today, trying to play this northern card at this level, instead of us start thinking, how can we hire somebody, irrespective of where he’s coming from, irrespective of religion or tribe, somebody that we know he has this integrity, somebody that can make this public funds to be used for public good, somebody that can be accountable, somebody that we can call and sit him down and say, ‘Why are you doing what you are doing?’ But not people that are old and full of entitlement,” he said.

Abdulkarim added that he wanted leaders who were accessible and could be held accountable by Nigerians, rather than politicians he said were difficult to reach.

His response followed Najaatu’s allegation that Kwankwaso and Obi were “moles” working against Atiku. In an earlier interview on the same programme, Najaatu questioned whether Kwankwaso was genuinely in opposition, citing his comment that Tinubu was a better administrator than Atiku. She said she had expected him to argue that Obi would be a better administrator.

“There is a difference between being in opposition, in opposition, or in a latent way supporting the government that you are supposed to oppose. Let me tell you one thing that Kwankwaso once said recently. Kwankwaso came out to say that Tinubu is a better administrator than Atiku. I thought he should be saying that Peter Obi would be a better administrator,” Najaatu said.