2027: NDC accuses Tinubu of prioritising campaign propaganda over budgets

President Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of prioritising campaign propaganda and political patronage over funding critical sectors of the economy, alleging that the huge spending on political publicity explains the poor implementation of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 budgets.

The opposition party challenged the Federal Government to publish verifiable figures showing how much had been released for critical capital projects and administrative subventions in the three fiscal years, compared with expenditure on political advertisements and patronage.

The NDC made the allegations in a statement signed on Sunday by the Spokesperson of its National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, titled, “Dear Mr. President: The Huge Cost of Your Campaign Propaganda Testifies to Why You Failed to Adequately Fund 2024, 2025 and 2026 Budgets.”

The party said its assessment of what it described as a barrage of political advertisements, donations, vehicles, laptops, sewing machines, food items and other gifts distributed by groups and individuals claiming to support Tinubu had raised questions about the administration’s spending priorities.

It alleged that despite increased government revenue following the removal of fuel subsidy and higher taxation, critical social and physical infrastructure, national security and citizens’ welfare had not received adequate funding.

Ikokwu said: “For instance, despite the palpable insecurity confronting the nation, only about seven per cent of the Defence Capital Budget was reportedly released in 2025.

“Even more disturbing was when the Minister of Health reported that only ₦36 million out of the ₦218 billion allocated to Health Capital expenditure was released in the same 2025.”

The party argued that the alleged low releases for defence and health raised questions about the government’s commitment to addressing insecurity and improving public services.

It also expressed concern over the implementation of the 2026 budget, which it claimed had received inadequate attention, and accused the APC of devoting substantial resources to campaign publicity and political patronage ahead of the 2027 elections.

Questioning the administration’s spending priorities, Ikokwu asked how a government benefiting from fuel subsidy removal and increased taxation could plead a lack of funds for national security, healthcare, education, federal roads and the welfare of ordinary Nigerians while political activities appeared to attract substantial resources.

The NDC also alleged that several state governments, particularly those it claimed had been pressured into joining the APC, had poor records of budget implementation but had sufficient resources for campaign propaganda.

The party further linked what it described as poor governance and deteriorating infrastructure to the rising incidents of political intimidation and violence, alleging that such developments could be aimed at discouraging voters from participating in the January 2027 elections.

It, however, warned that propaganda, political patronage and intimidation could not permanently conceal the consequences of poor governance.

“The NDC therefore challenges the Tinubu administration to explain its budgetary priorities and demonstrate, with verifiable figures, how much has actually been released for critical capital projects and administrative subventions in 2024, 2025 and 2026, as against the resources expended on political publicity and patronage by sundry characters,” the statement said.

The party also declared that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would prioritise accountability, public service funding and a transition from a consumption-driven to a production-based economy if elected in 2027.

“The Obi/Kwankwaso administration will be accountable; will fund public services and move the country from consumption to production,” it added.