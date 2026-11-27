..Laka warns against electoral violence, voter intimidation, destruction of infrastructure

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser, has said it is working with security agencies to prevent planned attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices, personnel and electoral infrastructure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Coordinator of the Centre, Major General Adamu Laka, also said measures were being strengthened to protect voters and prevent emerging security threats from disrupting the electoral process.

Laka spoke at the National Flag-off/North Central Zone Town Hall Engagement on Preventing Electoral Violence and Strengthening Election Security in Nigeria.

He urged youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of political violence, describing them as critical stakeholders in the country’s democratic future.

“In this regard, I urge our young people not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of political violence. You are important stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic future and your energy, creativity and influence should be directed towards promoting peace, tolerance and responsible civic participation,” he said.

He said the Centre was working towards preventing attacks on INEC offices and personnel, protecting voters and electoral infrastructure, countering fake news and inflammatory narratives, strengthening community-based early warning systems and ensuring timely responses to emerging security threats.

Describing elections as the heartbeat of democracy, Laka said their credibility depended not only on the conduct of voting and announcement of results but also on the peace, security and public confidence surrounding the entire electoral process.

“There is absolutely no gain in any loss of life or property as a result of this democratic process,” he said.

The NCTC coordinator identified misinformation and disinformation, hate speech, political intolerance, incitement, youth manipulation, political thuggery, vote buying, voter intimidation, voter suppression and destruction of public infrastructure as factors that could fuel electoral violence.

He said stakeholders must collectively address the threats and strengthen early warning and response mechanisms to identify potential dangers before they escalate into violence.

Laka also stressed the need to build public confidence in the electoral process and ensure that women, youths, persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons were not excluded from meaningful participation.

He maintained that preventing electoral violence was not the responsibility of security agencies alone but required the collective commitment of political actors, government institutions, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, the media and community-based organisations.

The National Coordinator commended the Centre for Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMICO) for partnering with the NCTC to organise the nationwide campaign.

He said the NCTC would provide coordination and technical leadership, while CIMICO and other partners would support community-level engagement, awareness creation and trust-building initiatives.

He added that collaboration with INEC, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Orientation Agency, other security agencies and development partners would help extend the campaign to communities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our objective is clear: to ensure that the 2027 general elections are peaceful, credible, inclusive and secure, free from electoral violence and intimidation,” he said.

Laka called on political parties and their supporters to embrace issue-based campaigns, respect the rule of law and demonstrate political maturity, warning that the pursuit of political power should not undermine the lives, security and unity of Nigerians.

He said the success of the campaign would be measured not by the number of meetings held or speeches delivered but by its impact on communities, public awareness, the effectiveness of early warning and response mechanisms, and the ability of citizens to participate in elections without fear.

He urged stakeholders to translate the commitments made at the town hall into practical actions across their communities.

Earlier, Dr Adams Otakwu of the Centre for Civil-Military Cooperation said the nationwide programme was designed to ensure that discussions on electoral violence prevention translated into practical actions, institutional commitments and measurable results.

He said the engagements would be guided by five core pillars, including building a deeper understanding of the risks and consequences of electoral violence, clarifying the responsibilities of institutions and stakeholders, adopting a common methodology for the town hall meetings, ensuring follow-up on recommendations, and promoting continuity and sustainability.

According to him, the programme would involve open discussions, identification of local risk factors, consideration of early warning mechanisms, experience sharing and the development of practical recommendations.

Otakwu said the organisers would also monitor the implementation of resolutions to ensure that the outcomes of the engagements reached communities at the grassroots and across the country.

He stressed that election security should not be treated as the exclusive responsibility of security agencies, noting that citizens and other stakeholders also had important roles to play in preventing violence.

He added that electoral violence prevention was a continuous process that extended beyond election day.

“There has to be timely information exchange. There has to be community vigilance so that at every point that anything is sensed to be a trigger of electoral violence, we’ll be able to promptly report it to legitimate security institutions,” he said.