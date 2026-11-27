Gov Sule of Nasarawa State

Government targets rural communities ahead of Saturday’s mock exercise

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has commenced the translation and dissemination of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) public enlightenment messages into Hausa and other major indigenous languages to sensitise residents ahead of Saturday’s nationwide mock accreditation and results upload exercise.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Nawani Aboki, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists in Lafia ahead of the exercise, saying the grassroots sensitisation campaign was designed to remove language barriers and ensure that rural communities understood the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Aboki, the ministry has produced and commenced airing public service announcements listing the 294 polling units selected for the exercise in Nasarawa State.

He said radio jingles had also been produced in English, Hausa and local dialects as part of efforts to complement INEC’s voter education campaign, in line with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s commitment to supporting the Commission’s preparations.

“This multilingual approach is intended to overcome language barriers and ensure that the message reaches all segments of society, particularly rural communities,” he said.

Aboki said INEC had scheduled the nationwide mock exercise for Saturday, November 28, 2026, to test the operational readiness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Election Results Viewing Portal (IReV), while familiarising voters with the technology ahead of the 2027 polls.

He urged registered voters in the state to verify whether their polling units were among those selected for the exercise by visiting INEC’s official website, www.inecnigeria.org.

The commissioner also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and civil society organisations to mobilise eligible voters in the selected centres.

He urged media organisations to amplify verified electoral information and avoid spreading misinformation, while warning against attempts to disrupt the exercise.

“Government wishes to state unequivocally that any individual or group of persons who engages in acts capable of causing political instability, disrupting the electoral process, or inciting violence during this exercise will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he warned.

Aboki added that the state government remained committed to peaceful, issue-based political activities and would continue to partner with INEC and the media to support the conduct of credible and transparent elections in 2027.