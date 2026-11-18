Peter Obi

By Efe Onodjae

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has clarified that his recent meetings with members of the United States Congress in Washington, DC, were not intended to secure endorsements for his political ambition.

Obi, who made the clarification in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said reports suggesting that his engagements with American lawmakers amounted to endorsements of his political aspirations were inaccurate.

He explained that the visit was primarily aimed at engaging congressional leaders and other influential American stakeholders on issues concerning Nigeria’s development, citizens’ welfare and the consolidation of democracy.

The post read; “I wish to address the inaccurate interpretation presented in certain media reports concerning my recent engagements with members of the United States Congress in Washington, DC.

“As I expressly noted in my remarks, my visit to the United States was not intended to secure an endorsement, and I did not characterise my meetings as endorsements of my political aspirations by the US Congress or any of its members.

“The primary purpose of the visit was to engage with congressional leaders and other influential American stakeholders, exchange perspectives, and discuss matters related to Nigeria’s development, the welfare of our citizens and, most importantly, the consolidation of our democracy.

“I am especially concerned with strengthening democratic institutions, advancing accountability, and ensuring that Nigeria’s electoral process produces elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible. These matters should concern every Nigerian who is committed to our country’s future.

“I consider engagements of this kind valuable, and I encourage other Nigerian political leaders, especially those seeking public office, to pursue similar discussions with international stakeholders. Our democracy can be strengthened through constructive dialogue, the exchange of experiences and a shared commitment to credible elections.“