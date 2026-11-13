2027: My presidential bid may have upset Tinubu — Makinde

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde says he believes his presidential ambition may have caused “bad blood” between him and President Bola Tinubu, whom he supported in the 2023 election, adding that he could only speculate that people may have told Tinubu he was also considering a run.

Makinde made the remarks during an interview with Arise Television on Friday, while discussing how his relationship with Tinubu changed after he helped the President win votes in Oyo State in 2023.

He also recalled meeting Tinubu when the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike told him he would hold the PDP for him ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Well, I can only guess. Yes, please. You know, people talk a lot. Maybe some people went and told him, ‘Look, Seyi may likely run against you.’ I don’t know. That may cause bad blood between us,” Makinde said.

“We were with the president and the minister of FCT. You know, knelt just by his side and told him that, look, I will hold PDP for you.”

Makinde also said he supported Wike during the 2023 PDP presidential primary which meant he could not have been driven by an ambition to run.

He added that he had also declined an approach from former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s associates to join him on a ticket in 2023, saying he had not been governor or a public servant long enough to take on the role.

He added: “So, it was my ambition, but I supported him in 2023 during the presidential primary of PDP. So, I didn’t have ambition then. I suddenly just developed an ambition. And let me say this: former VP Atiku Abubakar had his people approach me to run with him, and I basically told them, ‘Look, I was only three years as a governor in Oyo State, and three years as a public servant. So it wasn’t enough to take such a decision.’ So I said to them, ‘No, go look for someone else that can run. If it’s an ambition driving me, that is probably the surest part.”

Makinde also said Tinubu did not contact him during the 56 days pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area remained in captivity. He said he had tried to see the President because he expected him to show concern over the kidnapping.

“I tried to see the President when our students and our children and their teachers were kidnapped, because I thought if any part of Nigeria is going through such a challenge, the president should be interested. Actually, I expected the president to call me,” he said.

Asked whether Tinubu eventually contacted him, Makinde replied: “He did not. No. Till tomorrow.”

The governor said he also tried to reach the President through the State Chief of Protocol but received no response. He said he had never spoken directly with Tinubu about anything and was focused on governing Oyo State.

“I’m saying it again that till tomorrow I’ve not spoken directly with the President about anything. I’m just minding my own business, running Oyo State. And I’m not complaining,” he said.

The abducted pupils and teachers were later released after 56 days in captivity.