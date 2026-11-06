2027: Malami condemns alleged attacks on ADC campaign

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has condemned alleged attacks and acts of intimidation against members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Malami, the ADC governorship candidate in Kebbi State, also expressed appreciation to residents for what he described as the massive turnout and support for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the party’s leadership at the campaign event held on Thursday, November 5.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka, Malami said the turnout demonstrated the people’s determination to pursue a better future for the state and the country.

He commended Atiku for his leadership and commitment to national renewal, while acknowledging the contributions of the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, other party leaders, campaign coordinators, supporters and volunteers.

Malami said the party was committed to building a Nigeria that was affordable and secure, identifying rising fuel costs, insecurity and unemployment as issues requiring urgent attention.

He also outlined his priorities for Kebbi to include agricultural transformation, quality education, accessible healthcare, youth empowerment, security, local government autonomy and accountable governance.

However, he expressed concern over reports of attacks on members of the campaign convoy, destruction of media equipment and the alleged use of tear gas around areas occupied by members of the visiting delegation.

He said any involvement of government institutions or security agencies in such incidents would be unacceptable and called for an investigation.

Malami also condemned the demolition of the Malami Pressure Group (MPG) headquarters along Sani Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi, describing the circumstances surrounding the incident as troubling.

He said the Kebbi State Government’s denial of involvement and its attribution of the demolition to a private ownership dispute did not remove the need for transparency and accountability.

According to him, political disagreements should not be used to justify intimidation, destruction of property or the suppression of lawful opposition.

Malami said the constitutional rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly must be respected by all levels of government.

On the challenges facing Kebbi, he listed banditry, displacement, poverty, food insecurity and disruption of agricultural activities, citing the National Emergency Management Agency’s humanitarian intervention in March 2026 for victims of banditry in Shanga, Yauri and Bunza.

He urged the state government to prioritise the protection of farmers, access to education, food affordability and employment opportunities for young people rather than engage in actions capable of intimidating political opponents.

The ADC governorship candidate also called on the state government, security agencies and political actors to respect democratic principles and guarantee citizens the freedom to participate in the political process.

He urged party supporters to remain peaceful, disciplined and law-abiding, saying democratic change should be pursued through responsible political engagement and respect for the rule of law.