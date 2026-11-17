…Sees possible alignment between APM candidate, former Anambra governor

By Juliet Umeh

Former Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Jacob Mark, has described Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as a “fresh hand” for Nigeria’s leadership, saying Peter Obi is the only presidential hopeful he believes can compete with him.

Mark, who recently joined the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television. He said Makinde’s record in Oyo State deserved consideration ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mark said, “His record within eight years, which is seven years now, is something to look at and refer to. The only person that can compete with him is Peter Obi.

“I am happy that there is a possible alignment between them before the elections,” he said, adding that “in politics, five days is enough.”

Mark, however, said he was not aware of any ongoing discussion for Makinde to step aside for Obi or former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

“I am not sure I have heard that anywhere. I am not sure, because there is no discussion on that that I have heard,” he said.

The comments come ahead of a November 23 opposition summit in Abuja. Mark said any alliance should not be made compulsory, arguing that voters should have a choice among candidates.

He said, “People have a right to aspire, but Nigerians have the final say. The ballot is in the hands of Nigerians. Nigerians should be allowed to have as many choices as possible.”

He said he was backing the APM at the presidential level but would support PDP candidates in Kaduna State’s governorship and other contests.

“I participated in the primaries for the nomination of the gubernatorial candidate for the PDP. So I am going to support him,” Mark said.