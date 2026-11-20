The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Engr. Seyi Makinde, has pledged to restructure Nigeria’s mining sector by giving state governments and host communities greater control over solid mineral resources within their territories if elected president.

Makinde also promised to implement what he described as true fiscal federalism, with resource control as a central component of his administration’s economic restructuring agenda.

The proposals are contained in the Makinde-Daura RESET NIGERIA Manifesto, released by the campaign organisation on Friday as part of its RESET NIGERIA Series.

Under its vision of a “Federation that Works”, the manifesto faulted the existing arrangement in which major decisions concerning the exploitation of solid minerals are largely taken by the Federal Government, while states and communities affected by mining activities have limited influence.

It argued that host communities and state governments bear the consequences of mining operations, including environmental degradation, unsafe storage of hazardous materials, damaged roads, communal conflicts and the burden of responding to emergencies, without adequately benefiting from the resources extracted from their territories.

To address the situation, Makinde pledged to initiate a national conversation on restructuring and resource control if elected.

The manifesto, however, stated that the proposed exercise would not be another open-ended national conference, but a structured process backed by specific reforms.

It disclosed that a Federal Responsibility Review would be completed within the first year of his administration to determine the responsibilities that should remain exclusively with the Federal Government, those requiring national standards but state-level implementation, and functions that should principally be handled by state or local governments.

The review would also identify responsibilities requiring published intergovernmental agreements.

According to the manifesto, the exercise would produce specific constitutional amendments, legislation, fiscal adjustments and transition arrangements to give effect to the proposed restructuring.

On mining regulation, the APM candidate promised to strengthen cooperation between federal and state regulatory authorities, establish publicly accessible registers of mining licences and beneficial ownership, and introduce clearer mechanisms for monitoring compliance and tackling illegal mining.

The manifesto clarified that while the Federal Government would continue to issue mining licences under the existing constitutional framework, state governments would be formally involved in the licensing process.

It said state governments would have opportunities to review applications and raise concerns relating to land use, environmental protection, community interests and public safety.

The proposed arrangement, according to the campaign organisation, would help address restrictions, youth restiveness, government-community disputes, communal conflicts and indiscriminate exploitation of solid mineral resources.

It added that the reforms would promote socio-economic stability, shared prosperity and national development.

Explaining the overall objective of the proposed restructuring, the manifesto stated that Makinde envisioned a federation in which states would have greater responsibility for developing their economic potentials, communities would benefit more directly from resources within their territories, and national institutions would continue to protect the interests of all Nigerians.

It further maintained that the RESET NIGERIA agenda would prioritise opportunities, job creation and improvements in the living conditions of citizens.

The campaign organisation urged Nigerians to vote for the APM in the January 16, 2027 presidential election to enable Makinde to implement the proposed reforms.

The statement was signed by Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, Director of Strategic Communications, Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation.