Voters blame poor publicity for low participation

By Olayinka Ajayi

Low turnout of eligible voters marred the mock accreditation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in parts of Lagos State on Saturday, with some voters blaming the commission’s inadequate publicity.

Polling agents expressed concern over the poor participation when Vanguard visited some of the designated polling units in Ijegun, Satellite Town and Festac, in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

An INEC polling agent at one of the polling units said only about 40 of the 250 registered voters had participated in the exercise as of the time of the visit.

“The turnout has not been encouraging here. So far, about 40 people had voted out of 250 registered voters, and the BVAS has been cooperating smoothly due to good network. So we are certain of uploading the results after the exercise,” the agent said.

A chieftain of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Festac, Mr Olusegun Samuel, attributed the low turnout to inadequate awareness among residents.

He alleged that many eligible voters were unaware that the mock accreditation exercise was taking place.

“Apart from the ruling APC, many people are not even aware that mock accreditation took place today.

“INEC is encouraging voter apathy by not engaging in active publicity. By this, the ruling party would still have its way come the 2027 general elections,” he said.

However, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Saheed Bakare, described the exercise as encouraging, despite the challenges and low turnout.

He said INEC officials arrived at the polling unit around 9 a.m. and met some voters waiting to participate.

“So far, so good. The exercise is not perfect but encouraging. INEC polling agent came around 9 a.m. and met voters on ground waiting for them.

“Although we noticed poor turnout, maybe because of poor publicity, but on our own side as a party, we tried to sensitise our people too,” he said.

Bakare described the exercise as an opportunity to assess his party’s level of preparedness ahead of the 2027 general elections.