Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has urged voters in Bayelsa West Senatorial District to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and all All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Lokpobiri made the appeal on Thursday, November 26, during a pre-campaign sensitisation exercise organised by the Bayelsa West APC Campaign Directorate in Aleibiri, Ebedebiri and Agbere communities.

Addressing party members, stakeholders and residents, the minister urged them to remain committed to the APC, saying sustained support for the party was necessary to consolidate the reforms and transformation being pursued by the Tinubu administration under its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said Tinubu had demonstrated the courage, vision and determination to reposition the country through what he described as bold reforms and purposeful leadership.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has remained committed to delivering on his Renewed Hope mandate and transforming our dear nation. The progress being made requires our collective support and commitment to ensure that the gains are sustained. We must therefore give him another mandate in 2027,” he said.

The minister also called on the people to support all APC candidates, stressing that political unity, grassroots mobilisation and collective participation would be crucial to the party’s prospects in the elections.

“I urge the good people of Bayelsa West to stand firmly with President Tinubu and all APC candidates. This is the time to consolidate our structures, strengthen our grassroots engagement and work together towards victory,” he added.

The sensitisation exercise, according to the organisers, was part of the party’s efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation, encourage peaceful political participation and build support structures across Bayelsa West ahead of the 2027 general elections.