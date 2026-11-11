2027: Learn from Jonathan, don’t rely on governors, group tells Tinubu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — A political group, Ndigbo for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NDI-ABAT), has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against making state governors the principal pillars of his 2027 re-election strategy, urging him to build direct relationships with Nigerians and strengthen independent political structures.

The group advised Tinubu to learn from the experience of former President Goodluck Jonathan, whose re-election bid ended in defeat in 2015, arguing that excessive reliance on governors and political office holders could expose the President to similar challenges.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Dim Uche Okwukwu, NDI-ABAT warned that political loyalty should not be taken for granted, particularly when personal interests and political survival come into play.

The group alleged that some governors publicly identified with Tinubu’s re-election project while secretly supporting opposition candidates.

It described the situation as one in which political leaders could publicly support the President during the day but work for his opponents behind the scenes.

NDI-ABAT urged Tinubu to study the political lessons of the 2015 presidential election and pay greater attention to managing political alliances, party structures and competing interests.

“Our advice to President Tinubu is clear: Do not repeat the political miscalculations associated with 2015. Do not put excessive reliance on the governors. Do not confuse public loyalty with guaranteed commitment.

“Do not surrender your political future to the calculations of individual governors, build wider relationships with Nigerians and strengthen independent political structures before the 2027 election.

“Political alliances are important, but they must never become a substitute for direct engagement with the people,” the statement said.

The group expressed concern that some governors publicly supporting the President might reconsider their positions as political pressures mounted and their own electoral interests came into focus.

It urged Tinubu to distinguish between public declarations of support and consistent political commitment.

NDI-ABAT also warned that confrontations between some governors and opposition figures, particularly the presidential candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, could produce unintended political consequences.

It argued that political intimidation, hostility and unnecessary confrontations could deepen divisions and generate sympathy for opposition platforms.

The group maintained that politicians should be allowed to participate freely in the democratic process without unnecessary hostility.

It further advised the President to adopt a broader national outreach strategy that would connect directly with citizens, grassroots organisations, community leaders and independent political movements rather than relying exclusively on governors.

Push for South-East engagement

The group identified the City Boy Movement as an important platform for expanding political engagement and proposed strategic collaboration with the movement to strengthen outreach, particularly across the South-East.

It also argued that regional structures and partnerships could help rebuild political communication between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Igbo people.

According to NDI-ABAT, the APC’s presidential election performances in the South-East in 2015, 2019 and 2023 demonstrated the need for a different approach to political engagement in the region.

It said rebuilding confidence would require sustained dialogue, political inclusion, respect and visible commitments to the interests of Ndigbo.