2027: Lagos traders pray for Tinubu, Hamzat’s victory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Market leaders and traders across Lagos State have offered special prayers for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, seeking their victory in the 2027 general elections.

The prayer session, organised by the Lagos State Market Advisory Council (LASMAC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, was held on Tuesday at the Blue Roof Pavilion, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The gathering brought together market leaders, traders, religious and traditional leaders, as well as government officials, who prayed for the success of APC candidates and the continued development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Hamzat, who was represented by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, thanked the market leaders for the initiative, describing their prayers and show of support as a demonstration of their commitment to the progress of the state and the country.

He particularly commended the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria and Chairman of LASMAC, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, for her leadership and efforts in mobilising market stakeholders for the prayer session.

Hamzat urged traders to sustain their partnership with the government, promising that, if elected, his administration would strengthen engagement with the market community and ensure their interests were adequately represented in governance.

“I urge you to sustain your partnership with government. If elected, our administration will strengthen engagement with the market community and ensure your interests are adequately represented in governance,” he said.

He said the commitment was reflected in the inclusion pillar of his manifesto, The Lagos Promise, unveiled on October 30, 2026, adding that his proposed administration would build on the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Hamzat, markets and their leaders remain indispensable to Lagos’ economic growth and development, stressing that their contributions and concerns would continue to receive attention.

He also appreciated religious and traditional leaders for their spiritual support, assuring residents of his commitment to sustaining development, consolidating existing achievements and extending the benefits of governance to all segments of society.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Nurudeen Agbaje, described the gathering as timely, noting that market leaders remained important to the political and economic development of the state.

Agbaje also commended the Lagos State Government for its development initiatives and urged stakeholders to sustain their engagement with the government.

In her remarks, Tinubu-Ojo said the meeting was convened to deliberate on the forthcoming elections and strengthen cooperation among market leaders.

She reiterated the commitment of the market community to bloc voting, while urging the government to provide market leaders with the necessary opportunities and support to mobilise their members and fulfil their commitments.

The gathering ended with prayers by religious leaders for Tinubu, Hamzat and other APC candidates participating in the 2027 elections.