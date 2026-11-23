President Bola Tinubu has urged residents of Lagos State to mobilise eligible voters and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that the state remains a major political priority for him.

Tinubu made the call on Sunday while addressing guests at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos, during a special prayer session organised by members of his family ahead of the elections.

The President urged residents to encourage their neighbours to collect their PVCs, stressing that voter participation in Lagos should reflect the state’s large voting population.

“The challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday. But we cannot take it for granted. You must knock your neighbour’s door. Tell them to go and collect their PVCs,” he said.

He jokingly told those without voter cards that they had little business attending the political gathering.

“If you are here and you don’t have PVC, you are here for Amala,” he said.

Tinubu urged eligible voters to turn out on the scheduled election dates and exercise their franchise.

“If you have PVC, you have the power of January 16 and February 6. And that’s what I want to ask you to exercise,” he said.

Emphasising the political importance of Lagos to him, the President declared: “To me, Lagos is the big deal.”

The appeal comes as political parties and their candidates intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections, with voter mobilisation and PVC collection expected to feature prominently in their campaigns.