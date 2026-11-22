President Bola Tinubu has urged Lagos residents to mobilise voters and ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 elections, declaring that the state remains central to his political ambition.

Tinubu spoke on Sunday at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos, during a prayer gathering organised by his family ahead of the general elections.

He urged his supporters to reach out to eligible voters in their neighbourhoods and persuade them to participate in the electoral process, warning against complacency.

“The challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday. But we cannot take it for granted. You must knock your neighbour’s door. Tell them to go and collect their PVCs,” the President said.

He jokingly told those without voter cards at the gathering that they had come for the food, drawing laughter from attendees.

Tinubu also urged voters to turn out on the scheduled election days, saying their PVCs would give them the opportunity to determine the country’s political direction.

“If you have PVC, you have the power of January 16 and February 6. And that’s what I want to ask you to exercise,” he said.

Describing Lagos as particularly important to his political ambition, the President said the state’s voting strength should translate into greater participation at the polls.

“To me, Lagos is the big deal,” he declared.

Tinubu expressed dissatisfaction with the turnout recorded in previous elections, questioning how a state with millions of registered voters could produce relatively low numbers of votes.

“How can you have seven million registered voters and produce 100,000, 200,000? No. That’s failure. Even if you win and say you win, is it a win? No!” he said.

He further urged residents not to allow disagreements with political leaders to discourage them from voting, saying they could exercise their franchise and still express their grievances afterwards.

Tinubu lost Lagos to Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election. Obi secured 575,735 votes against Tinubu’s 573,001, despite Tinubu having governed the state from 1999 to 2007.