2027: Labour Party yet to unveil manifesto, campaign itinerary

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Barely 67 days to the 2027 general election, the Labour Party (LP) is yet to unveil its manifesto or release the presidential campaign itinerary of its candidate, Dr Chibuzor Okereke.

Okereke, who promised to run a citizen-centred government if elected during his unveiling several months ago, has reportedly maintained a low profile, with neither he nor the party providing details of his campaign plans.

The party has also not announced when or where its presidential candidate would hold rallies, town hall meetings or campaign tours across the country.

The development has raised questions among party supporters and political observers about the LP’s preparedness for the forthcoming presidential election.

While other political parties are already holding rallies, town hall meetings and media engagements to sell their candidates and programmes to Nigerians, the Labour Party is yet to make its campaign plans public.

Also, the party is yet to formally present a national manifesto outlining its proposed policies and programmes on critical issues such as the economy, security, education, healthcare and employment.

The delay has reportedly generated anxiety among some party supporters, many of whom had expected the LP to sustain the political momentum it recorded during the 2023 general election.

A party leader, who spoke to Vanguard in Abuja on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the apparent lack of public engagement by the party’s leadership.

“We keep hearing that something is coming, but we do not know what, when or where. Let us not deceive ourselves, we cannot win a presidential election on goodwill alone. We need structure, message and movement,” the party leader said.

Similarly, a party watcher, Cyril Uchenna, who said he had been following developments within the party, expressed concern that the delay could affect public perception of its commitment to the presidential contest.

“This delay is doing incalculable damage to the party brand because it is creating the impression that it has no real intention to challenge President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He added: “Every day without a manifesto is a day lost to opponents who are already on the ground selling their programmes. Nigerian voters need something to interrogate, something to believe in, something to compare.”

Efforts to obtain comments from national party officials on the delay were unsuccessful, as those contacted declined to speak on the record.

They, however, maintained that preparations were ongoing behind the scenes, assuring that the party’s manifesto and campaign itinerary would be released soon.

With 67 days to the election, attention is now on when the Labour Party will make its policy document and campaign schedule public, as preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum.