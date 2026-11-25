File: A victim of political thugs’ attack in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

53 days to elections, group warns of escalating political violence

By John Alechenu, Abuja

ABUJA — The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) has raised the alarm over escalating political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, disclosing that its monitoring has recorded 124 incidents and 22 deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory between July 1 and November 23, 2026.

The organisation warned that the growing incidents of violence and intimidation could undermine the credibility of the elections if urgent measures were not taken to address the situation.

KDI released the figures on Tuesday under its Nigeria Election Violence Education and Reporting (NEVER) Project, 53 days before the January 16, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the organisation, incidents of electoral violence increased sharply following the commencement of political campaigns, rising from three cases in July to 48 in October, while 40 incidents were recorded in the first half of November alone.

“The overall trajectory suggests that electoral competition is becoming increasingly accompanied by violence and intimidation. If left unchecked, these trends could intensify further as election day approaches,” KDI said.

The organisation noted that political violence was no longer restricted to traditionally identified hotspots, with Kano, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Ondo and Kebbi recording significant incidents, while several other parts of the country were also affected.

Breaking down the incidents, KDI said physical assaults accounted for 46.8 per cent of reported cases, property destruction 28.8 per cent, shootings 10.2 per cent, intimidation and harassment nine per cent, and kidnappings four per cent.

It also expressed concern over the growing use of hostile rhetoric, threats and inflammatory statements across political party lines, warning that such language could normalise violence and embolden supporters.

The organisation identified political party members and affiliated groups as perpetrators in 82.3 per cent of the recorded incidents, while members of political parties were victims in 86.5 per cent of the cases.

“Political leaders must take concrete measures to discourage violence, sanction supporters who engage in unlawful conduct, and publicly demonstrate their commitment to peaceful elections,” it said.

KDI also raised concerns over growing political intolerance, including restrictions on opposition activities, alleged abuse of administrative authority and denial of equal opportunities to campaign.

On accountability, the organisation said that despite several arrests reported since January, it had found no publicly available evidence of corresponding prosecutions or convictions in many of the cases.

“This accountability deficit weakens deterrence and can create the perception that perpetrators of electoral violence can act with impunity,” it warned.

To address the situation, KDI called on political parties and candidates to publicly commit to peaceful campaigns and take disciplinary measures against supporters involved in violence.

It urged security agencies to adopt preventive deployments and enforce electoral laws impartially, while calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify voter education and conflict-mitigation efforts.

The organisation also urged citizens to reject political violence and report threats to the appropriate authorities.

It stressed that every Nigerian must be able to participate in the electoral process without fear of intimidation, coercion, violence or reprisals.

“Elections should be determined by the free expression of citizens’ choices, not by threats, force, or political intimidation. The time to act is now,” KDI added.